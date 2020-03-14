Sidwell Strategies Week-in-Review CommodityBuzz: These are extraordinary times



What a week its been market watchers! These are extraordinary times where relief comes when the markets are closed. The panic selling especially in the meat complex has been relentless and frustrating. Cattle coming off wheat pasture have lost significant value in the past two weeks, the majority of which came this last week with several limit down days on expanded $6.75 limits Friday. Since the beginning of the month, March Feeders have plummeted nearly $23.50 per cwt, $19.00 of which took place from Tuesdays high through Fridays close this week at $112.55, looking more like a Fat Cattle contract price. This weeks Fed intervention to inject up to $1.5 trillion in short-term liquidity provided some support although the roller-coaster ride in equities continued amid spreading coronavirus cases in the US as well as Europe. Thursdays selloff in the Dow was the worst day since the 1987 crash followed by a nearly 10 percent bounce to finish the week above 23,000. President Trump on Friday declared a state of emergency freeing up $50 billion in federal funding for more widespread screening as concerns mount about the impending economic impact from a wide range of cancellations that is only accelerating. In fact, the CME Group announced this week the indefinite closure of the trading floor in Chicago with all trading to go electronic. Moving to all-electronic trading from partial pit trading as it is now, has been rumored to have been the ultimate trajectory and some traders believe they may never reopen. Time will tell. The travel ban from Europe to the US is now in effect to aid containment while major sporting events have been called off and the list is growing. Equities are now in bear market territory which may prevail in the near-term as economic data begins to trickle in showing material changes on main street. While I remain optimistic that the peak of this situation in the US is either behind us or will have come and gone in the next 6-8 weeks, I am also realistic about keeping clients money together through the course of this extreme volatility. Option premiums escalate when volatility surges, which makes selling a valuable strategy, but buying equally as difficult and expensive with widened bid-ask spreads. While volatility can equal opportunity, I advise producers especially to be defensive as well as cautious with risk management strategies. However, this does not preclude you from locking in lower prices for expenses in your operation. For example, the NY Heating Oil contract is a proxy for diesel prices. Ive had several clients this past week position in the market for their summer diesel needs in case energy prices bounce back should OPEC suddenly make cuts and/or increased stimulus expands money flow into commodities. The next FOMC meeting is this Tuesday and Wednesday and so markets will be watching for any increased accommodation as well as announcements from President Trump and Congresss aid package passed by the House early Saturday morning. In the ag markets, it was also report week with USDAs March WASDE and Crop Production updates released on Tuesday. The report was without surprises and the markets anyway seemed to be preoccupied by the growing headlines. US soybean ending stocks were held the same from last month although 7 million bushels below average expectations while global stocks were revised higher. The USDA also did not change US corn and wheat ending stocks while world stocks were right at expectations and little unchanged from last month. Australia wheat production from this past crop year were further reduced, but raised in Argentina. French wheat conditions have slipped, while US winter wheat conditions have improved on recent rains that will extend into this next week. After a mild winter, adequate rainfall and warmer temps ahead, our wheat is plenty big and will continue to advance that has some concerned about the impact of a late freeze. Hopefully this can be avoided, but there is always the potential and I would advise producers to consider strategies to protect the upside, yes, the upside should these markets make a move, but without the physical bushels in the end to take advantage of it. Give me a call to discuss how to position your operation for such a situation. KC July new crop wheat suffered setbacks this week breaking through support levels and trading back to levels not seen since mid-September last year. Thursdays lows near $4.30 are about 10 cents from the more recent lows from early September. KC July wheat settled just below $4.40 on Friday. The corn market followed a similar trend with a tough Wednesday and Thursday to finish the week at $3.73 on the December new crop contract. November soybeans sold off nearly 40 cents this week gapping lower on Monday to settle the week near $8.65. Demand concerns continue to be of concern as does another large South American crop. After recent changes in Chinas import policies with private importers now able to bring in US product without the tariff, wed expect to soon see more activity. However, we also received reports that China continues to have issues finding freezer space for imported pork with Chinese buyers cancelling a record amount of purchases last week of 45,200 metric tons. Chinese ports are now charging a special $1,000 fee per container as the logistics back-up builds. With cancellations in the US really starting to escalate this week, the concern is that freezers are also going to start filling up in this country. With the summer grilling season just ahead, the demand undertone could become more concerning. While at-home meat consumption could remain steady or even increase, it cannot make up for the loss in the foodservice sector. Should packers start easing kill numbers and feedlots get backlogged and carcass weights increase, there may still be more pain ahead in these futures prices. These current futures prices take us back to 2010 and 2016 levels. In the cash market, 850 weight steers were bringing around $109-110 this week at Enid Livestock where I have an office on Thursday sale days. Lighter weight calves are still bringing around the $1.50, surprisingly. Given the deep selloff, we still maintain the view that getting back in the market on the long side for producers to have the potential to make back what has been lost is a prudent marketing strategy. The difficulty is to know how far out to go as this demand impact may take quite a bit of time to recoup. October Fats settled Friday at $93.80. June Lean Hog futures gapped lower to settle near $0.71 from $0.80 mid-week. In just a matter of weeks, the outlook of our overall economy in general and the ag economy in particular has taken a turn. Lets hope this frenzy is short-lived before longer-term damage is done that will take years to reverse. I maintain a strategy to hope for the best, but risk manage for the worst. And as always, call (580) 232-2272 or stop by our office to get your account set up and discuss strategies to protect your exposure to these markets. It is never too late to start and there is no operation too small to get a risk management and marketing plan in place. Remember, we will be at the Enid Livestock Market on Thursday, sale day. Wishing everyone a successful trading week ahead! Brady Sidwell is a Series 3 Licensed Commodity Futures Broker and Principal of Sidwell Strategies. He can be reached at (580) 232-2272 or at brady@sidwellstrategies.com. Futures and Options trading involves the risk of loss and may not be suitable for all investors. 