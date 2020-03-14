Below is a chapter from my book, Haunted By Markets I penned on June 22, 2007, entitled, Bull Markets Kaput? Based on the fact that the first three months of this year have been the most bearish back-to-back months for any New Year in history I thought my column from back then seemed timely. I hope you find something of interest in my ramblings.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Bull Markets Kaput?

Are the bull markets over? Can you stick a fork in them? Are they done? The bull markets I am referring to are stocks, bonds and commodities, each of which have been bubble-like for years, rising in value with such conviction that investors and traders became complacent, convinced values would continue rising. But the loud popping sound heard loud and clear in recent days is a telling indication the air is leaking from each bubble.

And when air leaks from a bubble, the law of gravity takes over quickly. In the four weeks leading up to June 12, the 10-year U.S. Treasury bond yields soared from 4.7 percent to 5.25 percent while prices fell 10.5 percent. Understand, that is a market viewed as the ultimate in safety. Certainly, prices have now stabilized but from a fundamental and psychological viewpoint, nothing much has changed. The market is a wreck, the bubble popped and rallies are being sold rather than breaks being bought.

If bond prices fall low enough and rates rise high enough it will ravage stocks and commodities and in particular the metal markets. Popping the bond bubble will cause other bubbles to leak as well.

This year is the 20th anniversary of the Great Stock Market Crash of 1987. From August 25 to October 19, 1987, the Dow Jones Industrial Averages fell from a then all-time high of 2,722.40 to 1,738.74 for a loss of 36 percent. More than half of that hemorrhaging, 508 points, occurred on Monday, October 19. In the view of many, the massive collapse in the Dow twenty years ago this Fall, was due to bond prices falling and interest rates rising.

In April 1987, Treasury bond prices peaked out just under 100 but plunged to 76 by October, for a loss of nearly 24 full points. The only reason bond prices bottomed that October is the Fed began to lower rates because the stock market had collapsed. The Fed of '87 was not about to repeat the mistakes made in 1929.

In 29, when the stock market collapsed, rates were actually first raised 465 days before the Dow peaked out. The theory was higher rates will cool speculation and bring about stability in the economy. Instead, the higher rates killed economic growth and in turn created the Great Depression that lasted for a decade. The lesson of '29? In a crisis, lower rates, never raise them!

This year, bond prices peaked in late February, just under the 114 level and a few weeks ago hit a near term bottom just under 105 for a loss of nine full points. Compared to the 24-full point loss with bond prices seen in 87, this years loss appears meager. Nonetheless, in a four-week span bond prices shed 10.5 percent in value which is enormous considering it is a market viewed as the ultimate in safety.

Thus far, the Dow is holding up well in the face of the carnage that took place with bonds in the weeks leading up to June 12. Twice the Dow rallied and poked above the 13800 level while falling no lower than 13380 on a closing basis. As long as that low point is not violated, the Dow could rise further.

The CRB index, which is to the commodity markets as the Dow is to the equity markets, is also holding up well in face of a 10.5 percent drop in bond prices. The widely followed index posted a new all-time historic high on Monday, a bit over 416 but plunged steeply into Friday, ending near 408. But as long as the 400 level is not violated to the downside, it too could rise further.

But the, "it too could rise further" forecast rests entirely with the bond market. If rates continue to rise, history is likely to repeat itself with the recent lows in the Dow and the CRB violated to the downside. You will know if and when those levels are violated as the popping sound will be deafening.

I do not know and neither does anyone else if the bull markets for stocks and commodities are finished. But the bond market that has been rising for 20 years has changed from a bull to a bear. Interest rates are no longer on the decline. They are now on the rise and that bodes ill for paper and hard asset markets.

If, at some point, the U.S. begins to slip into a recession or another stock market crash similar to '29 or '87 unfolds, the Fed will be quick to lower rates and bond prices will once more turn higher. In the absence of such a scenario, it seems logical to assume that, "as bonds go, so go all other markets.

And the historical quote that accompanies the column above was, "How little you know about the age you live in if you think that honey is sweeter than cash in hand." Ovid

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Drop me a line if you wish to know more about my twice a day newsletter Commodity Insite. Or, about Haunted By Markets. My email is commodityinsite1@gmail.com. My phone number is 406 682 5010. But if you call, please wear a face mask!

This material has been prepared by a sales or trading employee or agent of Midwest Market Solutions and is, or is in the nature of, a solicitation. This material is not a research report prepared by Midwest Market Solutionss Research Department. By accepting this communication, you agree that you are an experienced user of the futures markets, capable of making independent trading decisions, and agree that you are not, and will not, rely solely on this communication in making trading decisions.

DISTRIBUTION IN SOME JURISDICTIONS MAY BE PROHIBITED OR RESTRICTED BY LAW. PERSONS IN POSSESSION OF THIS COMMUNICATION INDIRECTLY SHOULD INFORM THEMSELVES ABOUT AND OBSERVE ANY SUCH PROHIBITION OR RESTRICTIONS. TO THE EXTENT THAT YOU HAVE RECEIVED THIS COMMUNICATION INDIRECTLY AND SOLICITATIONS ARE PROHIBITED IN YOUR JURISDICTION WITHOUT REGISTRATION, THE MARKET COMMENTARY IN THIS COMMUNICATION SHOULD NOT BE CONSIDERED A SOLICITATION.

The risk of loss in trading futures and/or options is substantial and each investor and/or trader must consider whether this is a suitable investment. Past performance, whether actual or indicated by simulated historical tests of strategies, is not indicative of future results. Trading advice is based on information taken from trades and statistical services and other sources that Midwest Market Solutions believes are reliable. We do not guarantee that such information is accurate or complete and it should not be relied upon as such. Trading advice reflects our good faith judgment at a specific time and is subject to change without notice.There is no guarantee that the advice we give will result in profitable trades.