Today we again visit the day chart of April Gold Futures using my Gasline5 Super indicator which is a Math Quant Cybernetic Consciousness. It is a four dimensional fractal geometry measuring movement of akasha.

When the black line and green histogram go plus its a BUY signal, a SELL signal when they go minus.The olive lines are an Over Bought, Over Sold Nonlinear Time Manifold.They reflect weakness and strength to come as the black line moves through them.

The bars of the chart have green and red dots that function as Flow Trend Indicators when applied to the Volatility Vortex. When both are on one bar its a shift of wave length, and a sure sign of action to come. it is smoothed by stochastic, standard deviation, binary in symbolic algebra (with Gauss, Euler).

