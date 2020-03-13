Was That A Spike Bottom In Oats ?



Oat Futures---Oat futures in the May contract settled last Friday in Chicago at 2.68 a bushel while currently trading at 2.75 up about $0.07 for the trading week possibly creating a spike bottom on Monday when prices traded as low as 2.55 as the volatility certainly has expanded over the last several days. I have been recommending a bearish position over the last month or so from around the 2.97 level if you took that trade continue to place the stop loss above the 2 week high on a closing basis only standing at 2.82 as we are just an eyelash away as the chart structure is excellent at the current time. Prices are still trading below their 20 and 100 day moving average as the trend remains negative as prices are still hovering right near a 10-month low. The Coronavirus has certainly caused panic throughout many different sectors increasing volatility across the board and I don't think that's going to end anytime soon, as I still think prices are expensive so stay short as the risk/reward remains in your favor. TREND: LOWER CHART STRUCTURE: EXCELLENT VOLATILITY: AVERAGE

About the author

Michael is the sole owner of SEERYFUTURES.COM which is a commodity futures and options consulting, advisory, and educational firm.

Michael frequently appears on multiple business networks including Bloomberg News, Fox Business, CNBC Worldwide, CNN Business, and Bloomberg TV. He also writes market commentary for several commodity websites and is interviewed for commodity comments by the Wall Street Journal. He is also a guest on First Business, which is a national and internationally syndicated business show.



Michael started his career in 1990 at the Chicago Board of Trade as a runner. He soon worked his way up to becoming a Series 3 broker. He works with seasoned traders as well as novice beginners educating them on trading the futures markets as well as using simple and complex option strategies. Michael covers all markets including grains, metals, energies, and all other futures markets that are traded.



To Michael the biggest lesson any trader needs to learn is risk management. Michael believes this is the most important factor in trading. He also works with traders to help them determine the proper risk for their trading style. Michael has spent a lot of time educating his clients to help them understand trading strategies and trading techniques while enjoying spending quality time with customers going over the markets or just talking general trading philosophies.