Paragon Investments' Futures File: Meat & Oil Lower
Friday, March 13, 2020

by Alex Breitinger of Paragon Investments, Inc.

Meat Prices Downright Rotten

Market anxiety spilled into beef and pork prices this week, sending futures contracts sharply lower. Meat demand is reactive to overall economic concerns; when people have extra money, theyre more likely to buy steaks, but in hard times, theyre more likely to buy ground beef or switch to cheaper protein sources entirely.

Worse yet, as events, businesses, and schools close in an effort to contain the coronavirus spread, people will be less likely to eat out and will be preparing more meals at home, another factor that may reduce meat demand.

On the concerns of widespread shutdowns in the United States that increased rapidly on Thursday and Friday, cattle and hog futures fell the exchange-maximum limit down price both days. Selling was widespread, suggesting that supplies could outpace demand for future months.

As of midday Friday, April cattle futures were at 95.57 cents per pound, and April hogs were at 56.37 cents per pound, both locked at the limit down price of -4.5 cents on the day.

Oil Spirals Lower

Last week, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) agreed to reduce its oil output, if Russia would agree to the cuts as well. When Russia refused to cooperate, prices dropped sharply on concerns about a global supply glut.

To punish Russia, a nation heavily dependent on oil revenue, Saudi Arabia announced Monday that it would increase its production to a record high 13 million barrels per day, flooding the market with oil. Russia responded with threats of raising its production as well, sending oil to a four-year low of $27.34 per barrel on Monday.

As two of the worlds largest energy producers attempt to bankrupt one another, other oil producers worldwide will suffer, including Iran, Venezuela, and even U.S. drillers.

Historically, falling prices had been a boon for the U.S. on the whole, as low energy prices stimulated the economy. However, now that the U.S. has become a major oil producer, falling prices will reverberate across industries that are dependent on oil production, which helped contribute to this weeks stock market collapse.

As of midday Friday, April crude oil was worth $32 per barrel, half of where it stood at the beginning of the year.



About the author

Alex Breitinger is Paragon's Director of Business Analytics. He has more than 10 years of experience serving agricultural producers and end users.

Alex’s data-forward approach delivers meaningful analysis to clients looking to more deeply understand their complex operations. His expertise is helping agribusinesses manage agricultural commodity price risk, but he also has specialized knowledge of hedging other financial risks like metals, energy products, stock portfolios, and foreign currencies.

Before venturing into the world of commodities, Alex carried out analytical research for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), the governmental organization that oversees the National Weather Service.

In addition to his work with clients, Alex authors the weekly syndicated column ‘Futures File’ about commodities markets. It appears in newspapers across the country and reaches more than a million readers weekly.

He can be reached by phone at 785-338-9611
