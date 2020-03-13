Hello traders,

10 Year US notes are trading in an uptrend since the last quarter of 2018, and unfolding a big five-wave cycle. We labelled a turn lower from the 132 zone as a corrective fourth wave move, so latest recovery can be wave (5) which is having an extended structure towards the 142'00/144'00 zone. But still, be aware of a temporary pullbacks on the way up.

Trade Well.

10 Year US notes, daily