How Low Are Cattle Prices Going ?
Friday, March 13, 2020
by Michael Seery of Seery Futures
Live Cattle Futures---Cattle futures in the April contract settled last Friday in Chicago at 105.75 while currently trading at 101.25 down about 450 points continuing its bearish momentum as the Coronavirus situation is killing demand.
I have been recommending a bearish position from around the 124.50 level and if you took that trade continue to place the stop loss above the 10-day high standing at 112.65, however in next week's trade the stop loss will be lowered therefor the monetary risk will be reduced. The commodity markets across the board were sharply lower this week as the stock market had its worst day since 1987 yesterday dropping almost 2,400 points as weakening demand across the board continues to put pressure on prices.
Cattle prices are trading far below their 20 & 100 day moving average as the volatility is extremely high as we have had many limit up and limit down days over the last couple of weeks and I don't think that situation is going to change anytime soon, but I still remain bearish as I think 90 could be touched in the coming days ahead so stay short.
TREND: LOWER
CHART STRUCTURE: POOR
VOLATILITY: HIGH
About the author
Michael is the sole owner of SEERYFUTURES.COM which is a commodity futures and options consulting, advisory, and educational firm.
Michael frequently appears on multiple business networks including Bloomberg News, Fox Business, CNBC Worldwide, CNN Business, and Bloomberg TV. He also writes market commentary for several commodity websites and is interviewed for commodity comments by the Wall Street Journal. He is also a guest on First Business, which is a national and internationally syndicated business show.
Michael started his career in 1990 at the Chicago Board of Trade as a runner. He soon worked his way up to becoming a Series 3 broker. He works with seasoned traders as well as novice beginners educating them on trading the futures markets as well as using simple and complex option strategies. Michael covers all markets including grains, metals, energies, and all other futures markets that are traded.
To Michael the biggest lesson any trader needs to learn is risk management. Michael believes this is the most important factor in trading. He also works with traders to help them determine the proper risk for their trading style. Michael has spent a lot of time educating his clients to help them understand trading strategies and trading techniques while enjoying spending quality time with customers going over the markets or just talking general trading philosophies.