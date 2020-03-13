Live Cattle Futures---Cattle futures in the April contract settled last Friday in Chicago at 105.75 while currently trading at 101.25 down about 450 points continuing its bearish momentum as the Coronavirus situation is killing demand.

I have been recommending a bearish position from around the 124.50 level and if you took that trade continue to place the stop loss above the 10-day high standing at 112.65, however in next week's trade the stop loss will be lowered therefor the monetary risk will be reduced. The commodity markets across the board were sharply lower this week as the stock market had its worst day since 1987 yesterday dropping almost 2,400 points as weakening demand across the board continues to put pressure on prices.

Cattle prices are trading far below their 20 & 100 day moving average as the volatility is extremely high as we have had many limit up and limit down days over the last couple of weeks and I don't think that situation is going to change anytime soon, but I still remain bearish as I think 90 could be touched in the coming days ahead so stay short.

TREND: LOWER

CHART STRUCTURE: POOR

VOLATILITY: HIGH

