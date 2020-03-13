Jerry Welch, Commodity Insite!

Call me at 406 -682 -5010

Ennis, Montana 59729

Follow me on twitter@commodityinsite

Below is my weekly from a week ago entitled, Stocks Are In A Bear Trend. Hope you find something of interest.

-----------------------------------------------------------------

March 6, 2020

Stocks Are In A Bear Trend

The year is but a few months old and already, history has been made for the entire Big Four: stocks, bonds, currencies and commodities. For investors, traders and agriculture producers, 2020, thus far, has been surreal to say the very least. And all because virtually markets of all kinds have declined sharply due to coronavirus fears.

I described the first month of this year as the most bearish January for commodities in history. The month flashed red ink immediately as commodity values did a swan dive. On the final trading session of January, the Dow fell a few points shy of 600 points, making for one of the most bearish starts to a new year in history for stocks. The weakness with stocks and commodities was shock because so many on Wall Street and Main Street believe deeply that, as January goes, so goes the rest of the year.

Unfortunately, February was more bearish yet. Global equities in the final week of February endured their worst week since 2008 as fears of the coronavirus deepened. Commodities did as bad if not worse than stocks. I believe February was likely the most bearish February in history. If correct, that means the first two months of this year were also the most bearish back-to-back months in history. If not the most bearish, certainly the most volatile!

Jim Paulson, chief investment strategist for Leuthold Group interviewed by CNBC News said the stock market decline of recent days reminded him of the Crash of 87 when the Dow fell 22% in one day. Mr. Paulson said, Well, its certainly a full panic. Id say... it really reminds me of 1987.

I vividly recall the Crash of 87. Not only do I remember it but I wrote about it. From my book, Back To The Futures,in a chapter entitled, Black Monday I wrote the following:

October 19, 1987 will forever be known as Black Monday. It was the darkest day in history for the Dow Jones Industrial Average and for all other stock exchanges located throughout the world.

In the past few issues of Commodity Insight, I have suggested that traders buy the March T-Notes and sell the March NYFE Composite at a ratio of 2.050:1. On Septembre 25 and 28, I entered into that spread when the notes were trading at 89.00 and the NYFE was at 183.50.

That spread caused me some anxiety for a few days, but then turned in my favor. At this time, the profits on that trade are in excess of $33,000 per spread. Nimble traders, on the other hand, should have profits of nearly $37,000 per spread.

Black Monday was a very hectic and exhausting day. It was also a very profitable one. I came into the day short and hedged in cattle, wheat, and stock indices, and long the debt markets such as T-notes and bonds. It cannot get much better than that.

The reason I turned bearish stocks just prior to, Back Monday in 87, is because interest rates were rising and bond prices falling. Historically, there are 3 forces that can break the back of the stock market. Those forces are; higher interest rates. A recession. Or, a war. When rates ratched higher back then, I was ice cold bearish.

This year, I turned bearish stocks and bullish bonds because China announced they were having issues with coronavirus in early January. I specifically wrote various articles in various publications with headlines such as; Get Long Hogs. Get Short Stocks. Do Not Confuse Brains With A Bull Market. ASAP. Time To Embrace Bonds and Shun Stocks? Buy Bonds, Shun Stocks. Events My Dear Readers, Events. Still Comes Down To Events. I touted the potential for a sharp decline with the stock market in January, long before it unfolded.

And this week, the Fed cut rates for the first time since 2008 out of fears coronavirus would slow domestic and global growth. The rate was dubbed an, emergency cut and it caused the US dollar to drop to a multi-month low along with stocks and yields for the debt markets.

Until new all-time highs are posted for the stock market I will remain bearish. I cannot suggest buying bonds either. With interest rates now below 1% coupled with the largest job force in 50 years and the dollar weakening significantly and based on history, such a scenario is bullish hard assets, not paper markets.

For more information take a peek at my twice a day newsletter. Drop me a line at commodityinsite1@gmail.com. Or, feel free to call me at 406 682 5010. But please wear a face mask if you call.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

There is no substitute for timely and accurate information. Drop me a line at commodityinsite1@gmail.com if I can be of help. Or, call me at 406 682 5010

------------------------------------------------------------------------

This material has been prepared by a sales or trading employee or agent of Midwest Market Solutions and is, or is in the nature of, a solicitation. This material is not a research report prepared by Midwest Market Solutionss Research Department. By accepting this communication, you agree that you are an experienced user of the futures markets, capable of making independent trading decisions, and agree that you are not, and will not, rely solely on this communication in making trading decisions.

DISTRIBUTION IN SOME JURISDICTIONS MAY BE PROHIBITED OR RESTRICTED BY LAW. PERSONS IN POSSESSION OF THIS COMMUNICATION INDIRECTLY SHOULD INFORM THEMSELVES ABOUT AND OBSERVE ANY SUCH PROHIBITION OR RESTRICTIONS. TO THE EXTENT THAT YOU HAVE RECEIVED THIS COMMUNICATION INDIRECTLY AND SOLICITATIONS ARE PROHIBITED IN YOUR JURISDICTION WITHOUT REGISTRATION, THE MARKET COMMENTARY IN THIS COMMUNICATION SHOULD NOT BE CONSIDERED A SOLICITATION.

The risk of loss in trading futures and/or options is substantial and each investor and/or trader must consider whether this is a suitable investment. Past performance, whether actual or indicated by simulated historical tests of strategies, is not indicative of future results. Trading advice is based on information taken from trades and statistical services and other sources that Midwest Market Solutions believes are reliable. We do not guarantee that such information is accurate or complete and it should not be relied upon as such. Trading advice reflects our good faith judgment at a specific time and is subject to change without notice.There is no guarantee that the advice we give will result in profitable trades.