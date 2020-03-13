Stock Index Futures Recover



March 13, 2020 STOCK INDEX FUTURES U.S. stock index futures were limit up in the overnight trade. The main reason appears to be reports that the Trump administration and Congress are close to agreeing to an economic support package in an effort to mitigate the negative impact of the coronavirus. In addition, there are hopes of more central bank stimulus and government spending. Also, President Donald Trump said coronavirus testing will soon happen on a very large scale basis. Yesterday, Chinas National Health Commission said China has passed the peak of thecoronavirus epidemic. U.S. import prices were down 0.5% in February from January when economists expected a 0.8% decline. The 9:00 central time March consumer sentiment index is expected to be 98. While traders focus on the negative bearish influence of the coronavirus, and rightly so, it will be the bullish impact of substantially easier credit from the worlds central banks that will dominate in the long term. CURRENCY FUTURES The U.S. dollar is higher, as it appears that the U.S. economy will recover earlier than elsewhere in the world. In February, German consumer prices increased 0.4% compared with January, which was in line with forecasts. Yesterday, the Bank of England cut its benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points to 25 basis points from 75 basis points. The BOE last cut its key interest rate in August 2016. INTEREST RATE MARKET FUTURES In light of the strong gains for stock index futures, flight to quality longs were liquidated today. A week ago the yield curve was severely inverted at the short end. However, today the short end has flattened to some degree and the longer term part of the yield curve became more normal. This suggests there will be an economic recovery in the U.S. starting in the fall and into next year. Based on financial futures markets, there is virtually a 25% probability of a 75 basis point cut in the fed funds rate to 25 to 50 basis points and a 75% probability of a 100 basis point cut to zero to 25 basis points at the March 18 Federal Open Market Committee meeting. SUPPORT AND RESISTANCE March 20S&P 500 Support 2392.00 Resistance 2638.00 June 20 U.S. Dollar Index Support 97.350 Resistance 98.270 June 20Euro Currency Support 1.11420 Resistance 1.12700 June 20Japanese Yen Support .93380 Resistance .96110 June 20Canadian Dollar Support .71630 Resistance .72680 June 20Australian Dollar Support .6252 Resistance .6328 June 20 Thirty Year Treasury Bonds Support 172^2 Resistance 180^26 April 20Gold Support 1550.0 Resistance 1600.0 April 20 Crude Oil Support 30.15 Resistance 33.98 May 20 Copper Support 2.4000 Resistance 2.5350 Contact Alan for more extensive information on these markets at 312.242.7911 or via email at alan.bush@admis.com . Thank you.

