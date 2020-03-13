B LUE LINE- MORNING EXPRESS Our Trade Alerts program gained 5.4% in February, 4.6% in January and is up 10% in 2020. Email us at info@bluelinefutures.com with Trade Alerts in the headline for info. https://www.bluelinefutures.com/trade-alerts

E-mini S&P (March) Yesterdays close: Settled at 2469, down 271.25 Fundamentals: U.S benchmarks are snapping back this morning from inarguably the worst rout in history. In four weeks, the S&P lost 1000 points and 30% (four weeks plus one day, 1004 points and 29.6% to be exact). In yesterdays abbreviated Morning Express [due to market conditions], our first words were in bold This is the panic. Here, we pointed to two conditions driving prices lower: President Trumps grasp on a 2020 reelection slipping away and public panic. First, weve said it before, and we will say it again; stocks like President Trump. Its becoming widely agreed the administration mishandled the early stages of the Covid-19 outbreak. All is not lost though, their actions from here are now what matter most. Bipartisan spending is trying to make its way through Washington in order to properly respond; testing and coverage. The lack of which up until now has led to public panic, not only in the market [which has also incurred forced selling], but in the grocery stores, workplaces and the sports world. Once the public feels a sense of boots on the ground, we could see calm in the market. Maybe the market sees that coming this morning as the S&P, NQ, Dow and Russell 2000 have all hit limit up. Maybe it sees a bazooka coming from the Federal Reserve at their two-day policy meeting next week. Yesterday, the Fed announced $1.5 trillion in same-day repo operations with as much as $5 trillion coming down the pipeline. They are hoping the added liquidity keeps the market functioning properly before they deliver a full response in the coming days. We are beginning to see a more coordinated response by central banks; the BoE along with others have cut rates this week, both the ECB and BoJ are expanding bond purchases and China slashed its RRR today. Still, the argument is for governments to launch fiscal measures given the deterioration in supply structure and widespread disruption around the globe. On todays economic calendar, we look to fresh March Michigan Consumer data. Given the broader narrative and data distortions, economic reads are taking a backseat. However, stronger than expected results today should add a tailwind to the sessions recovery leg.

Technicals: We saw value in yesterdays panic, but certainly not advising to chase a 200-point bounce in the S&P or 500-point rip in the NQ from the overnight lows. Therefore, lets look at where the crucial levels of resistance now come in. When the Fed announced massive repo operations both indices spiked before quickly fading. Those spikes align closely with multiple technical indicators and will give us strong major three-star resistance at 2630.50-2658.75 in the S&P and 7791.75-7820 in the NQ; decisive moves out above here can quick gather steam into next week. However, it is important to understand that only a close above 2777 in the S&P begins to neutralize the damage on the week, that level for the NQ is the 200-day moving average at 8218.50. Pivot levels this morning are todays limit-up aligned with yesterday mornings limit down; continued price action above or below this barometer on the session will help signal which camp has a near-term edge. Below there, our momentum indicators align to bring support at 2525-2528.50 in the S&P and 7396.50 in the NQ. Traders must be prepared for swings of such magnitude defined by first key resistances and first key supports.

Bias: Neutral Resistance: 2630.50-2658.75***, 2695.25**, 2715-2740.25***, 2777*** Pivot: 2595-2601 Support: 2525-2528.50**, 2469***, 2693.50**, 2316.75****, 2191.50*** NQ (March) Resistance: 7791.75-7820***, 8003.50***, 8127.75***, 8218.50*** Pivot: 7601.50-7622.75 Support: 7500*, 7396.50**, 7267*. 7215.25-7224***, 6941.25-7000***, 6650-6700*** Crude Oil (April) Yesterdays close: Settled at 31.50, down 1.48 Fundamentals: Crude has gained as much as 7% in its worst week since 2008. Price action is attempting to form a floor at the psychological $30 mark, a barrier that was not violated through last nights weakness (low of 30.02 yesterday). Driving the recovery is an early sense of calm across markets, whether it sticks into the weekend remains to be seen. Price action will be very technically driven amid such swings. For now, central banks are buoying sentiment by firing off liquidity and slashing rates. All in all, when it comes to Crude Oil and the energy complex, the damage this week must not get swept under the rug upon a vicious rally in stocks. Make no mistake, until we hear further, Saudi Arabia has created a price war and promised to increase production capacity. Technicals: We are certainly not surprised to see a snap back. Price action will run into significant headwinds as it repairs some of the damage created this week and to be clear, it is far from even beginning such a repair. As long as price action stays above 32.43, we find the session constructive. For now, price action is holding out above first key resistance at 33.18 and this, despite resistance at 33.93 already being a headwind, could help pave a way to 34.36. Resistance at 34.36 was the high settlement on the week and close above here will signal the market is ready to repair some of this weeks damage. However, a move back below 31.50-31.63 is very negative.

Bias: Neutral Resistance: 33.18**, 33.93**, 34.36***, 35.50**, 36.22-36.35***, 37.60**, 41.05-41.57*** Pivot: 32.43 Support: 31.50-31.63**, 30.02-30.20***, 27.34**, 26.05*** Gold (April) Yesterdays close: Settled at 1590.3, down 52 Fundamentals: Yesterdays bloodbath in Gold was across the metals complex and exactly what we have warned of. Given the rout in equities, weakness in Crude Oil and deterioration of global growth a disinflationary/deflationary environment was underway. Not to mention cash needed for margin calls.This does not bode well for Gold and Bill Baruch advised against buying Gold Monday on CNBCs Fast Money for this exact reason. However, he added that the aftermath of such environment, one that incurs lower interest rates and sees massive amounts of central bank liquidity added, is a perfect environment for the metal and one that led it to all-time highs in 2011.Patience is important here and those that have been patient can begin looking at opportunities in the metal over a longer-term scale after yesterdays bloodbath. Technicals: We have been Neutral Gold, even playing defined risk opportunities to the downside at our trade desk. However, we now will take a very cautiously Bullish approach in our Bias because of the longer-term value seen here. Gold traded to a low of 1551 overnight and has so far rejected two very large waves of support; the previous bloodbath on 2/28 and a previous floor at 1542.8. We imagine Gold can begin responding from here but advise highly that defined risk must be maintained as we expect to continue to see large swings. Our momentum indicator comes in at 1584.5 this morning and continued price action above here is constructive, however, a move below here leaves lower levels of support in play.

Bias: Neutral/Bullish Resistance: 1605.1***, 1619.6-1621***, 1638.5-1642.4*** Pivot: 1590.3

Support: 1584.5**, 1564-1566.7***, 1542.8-1550***

