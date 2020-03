Hello traders,

USDCAD is bullish, now unfolding final stages of a wave 3 of a bigger impulse. We can see clear five legs within a third wave, meaning price can slowly start turning into a temporary correction from the highs; wave 4 with possible support at the 1.370 level.

USDCAD, 4h