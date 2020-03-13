Arabica Coffee (KC) gapped down nearly 3% yesterday on extreme risk off sentiment, opening and closing back below the psychologically key 1.1 whole figure level. Significantly, the Quadruple Bottom (on the weekly chart) remains intact, with a decent probability for a retest of the March high in the next month or so on any strong rebound in risk appetite. Longer term bulls are looking towards a retest of the December high in the next 3-6 months. Although the weekly RSI and Stochastics appear bottomish, KC will likely remain wobbly these next few days with the weekly MACD and daily RSI and Stochastics drooping. I am looking at entering long in the green zone (of the daily chart), and am targeting the red zone for Thursday. The amber/yellow zone is where I might place a stop if I was a swing trader (although in my personal account with which I seldom hold overnight I sometimes set my stops tighter)...

Arabica Coffee (KC) Weekly/Daily/4hr

