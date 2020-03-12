The Trend Trader For Futures Trading on Friday, March 13, 2020



INDICES

Close %

Change

3x1

7x5 Minor

Trend Major

Trend Trend Reading S&P 500 - Jun ESM0 2456.00 − 10.00 2704.06 2989.83 Bearish Dow Jones - Jun YMM0 20944 − 10.65 23287 25791 Bearish Nasdaq - Jun NQM0 7201.75 − 9.89 7900.89 8584.08 Bearish Russell 2000 - Jun RTYM0 1105.50 − 12.17 1254.04 1466.90 Bearish INTEREST RATES US T-Bond - Jun ZBM0 179-00 − 0.85 180-19 176-14 Neutral US T-Note - Jun TYM0 137-08 − 0.10 137-26 136-28 Neutral CURRENCIES US Dollar Index - Jun DXM0 97.654 + 1.26 96.518 96.345 Bullish Australian Dollar - Jun ADM0 0.6319 − 2.66 0.6453 0.6595 Bearish British Pound - Jun BPM0 1.2591 − 2.04 1.2841 1.2955 Bearish Canadian Dollar - Jun CDM0 0.7221 − 0.54 0.7262 0.7464 Bearish EuroFX - Jun ECM0 1.1216 − 0.95 1.1321 1.1289 Bearish Japanese Yen - Jun JYM0 0.9538 − 0.60 0.9595 0.9454 Neutral Swiss Franc - Jun SFM0 1.0625 − 0.78 1.0703 1.0649 Bearish LIVESTOCK Feeder Cattle - Apr FCJ0 119.025 − 3.64 124.481 132.183 Bearish Live Cattle - Apr LCJ0 100.075 − 2.91 103.228 108.017 Bearish Lean Hogs - Apr LHJ0 60.875 − 4.70 63.714 64.808 Bearish GRAINS Corn - May CK0 365^6 − 2.34 373^2 376^6 Bearish Wheat - May WK0 505^4 − 1.41 513^6 520^0 Bearish Soybeans - May SK0 859^4 − 1.57 872^2 897^4 Bearish Soybean Meal - May SMK0 302.8 + 0.40 302.4 306.5 Neutral Soybean Oil - May BOK0 26.38 − 4.18 27.40 29.15 Bearish ENERGY Crude Oil - Apr CLJ0 31.50 − 4.49 32.96 43.66 Bearish Heating Oil - Apr HOJ0 1.1598 − 6.32 1.2193 1.4467 Bearish Natural Gas - Apr NGJ0 1.841 − 1.97 1.877 1.745 Neutral METALS Gold - Apr GCJ0 1590.3 − 3.17 1636.8 1647.2 Bearish Silver - May SIK0 16.005 − 4.60 16.657 17.094 Bearish Copper - May HGK0 2.4725 − 1.18 2.4967 2.5622 Bearish FOODS & FIBER Orange Juice - May OJK0 96.80 − 1.12 96.48 97.40 Neutral Sugar - May SBK0 11.62 − 5.22 12.26 13.46 Bearish Cocoa - May CCK0 2495 − 4.95 2570 2602 Bearish Coffee - May KCK0 108.85 − 2.86 111.71 112.00 Bearish Cotton - May CTK0 59.70 − 3.01 61.20 63.19 Bearish

