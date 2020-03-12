rounded corner
rounded corner
top border

ONE44 Analytics Bitcoin bottom
Thursday, March 12, 2020

by Nick Ehrenberg of ONE44

Bookmark and Share
Bitcoin

The current break from the 10,500 major Gann square has taken Bitcoin down into an area to buy.
There is a major Gann square at 5450 and 78.6% of the 6/26/2019 high and the 12/17/2018 low is 5500. There also major Gann timing for a turn back up. A rally from this area because it is 78.6%, is to look for 78.6% the other way per the 78.6% rule and this will be 12,000, This could take weeks, or months to accomplish, so look for 7600 to start. As impotant as this level is, with a couple solid closes below 5400 they should go take out the 3158 low.
For rules/guidelines for the Fibonacci levels go towww.one44analytics.com
ONE44 Analytics


Recent articles from this author


About the author

An accomplished and talented professional with a comprehensive background as a market analyst providing analysis for hedge funds and high net worth traders in the Grains, Bonds, Equity Indexes and Stocks. Delivers real-time market analysis to traders via desk top and mobile devices. Subject Matter Expert (SME) in Gann and Fibonacci, developed models that are the underlying structure of all markets. Analyze and forecast future market movements with consistent results. Establish discretionary trading strategies across futures markets with short to medium term hold times. Research and develop new trading strategies to evolve with changing market conditions. To learn more about ONE44 Analytics, contact Nick Ehrenberg at (773) 531-1315 or go to
 
 
Published by Barchart
Home  •  Charts & Quotes  •  Commentary  •  Authors  •  Education  •  Broker Search  •  Trading Tools  •  Help  •  Contact  •  Advertise With Us  •  Commodities
Markets: Currencies  •   Energies  •   Financials  •   Grains  •   Indices  •   Meats  •   Metals  •   Softs

The information contained on InsideFutures.com is believed to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Market data is furnished on an exchange delayed basis by Barchart.com. Data transmission or omissions shall not be made the basis for any claim, demand or cause for action. No information on the site, nor any opinion expressed, constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of any futures or options contracts. InsideFutures.com is not a broker, nor does it have an affiliation with any broker.


Copyright ©2005-2020 InsideFutures.com, a Barchart.com product. All rights reserved.

About Us  •   Sitemap  •   Terms of Use  •   Privacy Policy