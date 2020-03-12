ONE44 Analytics Bitcoin bottom





The current break from the 10,500 major Gann square has taken Bitcoin down into an area to buy. There is a major Gann square at 5450 and 78.6% of the 6/26/2019 high and the 12/17/2018 low is 5500. There also major Gann timing for a turn back up. A rally from this area because it is 78.6%, is to look for 78.6% the other way per the 78.6% rule and this will be 12,000, This could take weeks, or months to accomplish, so look for 7600 to start. As impotant as this level is, with a couple solid closes below 5400 they should go take out the 3158 low. For rules/guidelines for the Fibonacci levels go to www.one44analytics.com Bitcoin



