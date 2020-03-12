|
ONE44 Analytics Bitcoin bottom
Thursday, March 12, 2020
by Nick Ehrenberg of ONE44
Bitcoin
The current break from the 10,500 major Gann square has taken Bitcoin down into an area to buy.
There is a major Gann square at 5450 and 78.6% of the 6/26/2019 high and the 12/17/2018 low is 5500. There also major Gann timing for a turn back up. A rally from this area because it is 78.6%, is to look for 78.6% the other way per the 78.6% rule and this will be 12,000, This could take weeks, or months to accomplish, so look for 7600 to start. As impotant as this level is, with a couple solid closes below 5400 they should go take out the 3158 low.