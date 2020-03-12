Play Turner’s Take Podcast Episode 222

Turner’s Take Podcast: Coronavirus and What to Look for Next

To say things have been busy since Sunday night would be a gross understatement. In this podcast we go over what to looks for going in the coming weeks with respect to coronavirus, the economic implications, government stimulus,and what markets to watch that signal a recovery/reversal. There are certain markets we need to see stabilize before a recovery can happen. We also need to see the rate of new coronavirus cases start to trend down (and not up), which we may not see for at least a couple of weeks.

Markets we talk about:

Interest Rates – Now that the fed is cutting rates and pumping money into the markets, we expect treasuries to start coming down. This is the first step in a recovery.

Energy – Saudi Arabia started a price war with Russia and others in OPEC after talks broke down last Friday. In the US we are cancelling sporting events, traveling, and other public events. RBOB gasoline is one to watch. That market will be the worst performing of the energy contracts. Once RBOB can find a supply/demand equilibrium, the energy markets can start to stabilize.

Stocks – Equities are down about 30%. Investors are concerned about how quarantines, limited travel, and no large public gatherings for the next month or two. This is going to hurt a lot of small, medium, and large businesses

Grains & Livestock – we expect these market to hold up better than the others. For the ag markets to rebound, we need to see rates stabilize (happening now), energy bottom (not yet), and the stock market to stop falling (not yet). Only 1 of 3 has happened. Stay tuned!

