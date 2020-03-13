RISK DISCLAIMER: PAST PERFORMANCE IS NOT NECESSARILY INDICATIVE OF FUTURE RESULTS. TRADING COMMOIDITIES FUTURES AND OPTIONS IS SPECULATIVE, INVOLVES RISK OF LOSS AND IS NOT SUITABLE FOR ALL INVESTORS.

Hello All:

You might think that I am crazy but we are reaching market capitulation in the stock market indicies, ES, YM and NQ. How in the world do you figure that, you might wonder?

What are the signs that I see to tell me that?

1) DAY VOLUME TRADED

If you look at chart of volume traded (even with no clear bullish candlestick signal), you will be impressed that active trading is very heavy. This has been a signal in the past of change in direction. If you need more explanation, do not hesitate to contact me.

2) PUT CALL RATIO

This radio in the last 2 days is heading lower means market is looking more bullish as more calls being bought that calls at 1.56, trending lower from 2.50. If it reaches towards 0.50 to 0.70, then the market is trending higher.

3) BONDS PUT A TECHNICAL TOP WITH DOUBLE TOP (yields are increasing)

They are needing to increase to compete with very devalued stock market as more buyers come into equities at cheaper levels. If you look at deferred Eurodollar spreads, you will see that they are weakening which means bonds are heading down. Bonds and equities normally have an inverse relationship.

4) GOLD AND SILVER are DOWNTRENDING

5) CRUDE OIL LOOKS TO HAVE BOTTOMED AS SPREADS HAVE NARROWED, BIG GAP TO FILL

If you look at calendar spreads on Crude Oil, they are narrowing. This means a bull run is coming at least for now. This could mean a deal is in the works for suppliers or demand is picking up or BOTH.

If you look at my previous articles, I predicted a 2500 ES, 180 bonds, stronger Euro and other great forecasts.

