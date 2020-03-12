Trump bans all EU flights. Markets in panic mode again. ECB adds to QE.



ANALYSIS USDCAD Dollar/CAD traded higher earlier this morning as global investors panicked about President Trumps decision to ban all in-bound flights from Europe for 30 days, but the market seemed to struggle with the fact that the implied Fed Funds rate crashed back to 0%. The S&P futures traded 5% locked limit down again overnight; April crude oil prices fell 6%, and the US 10yr yield shook off yesterdays bond auction anxiety to trade back down to 0.70%. USDCAD inched above chart resistance in the 1.3760s as a result, but the upward momentum going into the NY open was not as strong as one might expect given all the red on the screens. The European Central Bank just surprised the financial markets by not cutting their deposit interest rate. This led to a sharp bounce for EURUSD initially because the EONIA curve had to price out the 10bp of cuts that traders were expecting, but the reality of the dire European economic situation appears to be setting in now after traders digest the headline about the level of QE being increased by 120blnEUR (cumulatively for the remaining months of 2020). The resulting EURUSD weakness was supportive for the broader USD and USDCAD for a little while but were now seeing broad USD selling come in as USDJPY spikes higher. Perhaps some BOJ intervention rumors making the rounds? Stay tuned. USDCAD DAILY USDCAD HOURLY APR CRUDE OIL DAILY EURUSD All eyes are now on the Christine Lagarde as she explains the ECBs decision to increase the level of asset purchases by 120bln EUR, conduct additional LTROs, and lower bank capital ratios in response to the coronavirus. Full press releasehere. Live press conference linkhere. EURUSD has now testedthe lower bounds of the 1.1150-1.1200 chart support zone. EURUSD DAILY EURUSD HOURLY APRIL GOLD DAILY GBPUSD Sterling is severelyunder-performingits G7 peers this morning. Weve heard some analysts chalk it up to a delayed reaction to yesterdays 50bp BOE cut and todays general rise in risk aversion, but we think todays fall has more do with yesterdays very poor NY close on the charts (technically selling) + fear that the UK could be next to experience a US-initiated travel ban. President Trump specifically excluded the UK from the new 30-day ban on all incoming flights from Europe, but what if he changes his mind on this given the fast moving coronavirus developments across the pond? GBPUSD traders now have their sights set on trend-line support in the 1.2580s after the 1.2740s gave way. GBPUSD DAILY GBPUSD HOURLY EURGBP DAILY AUDUSD The Aussie is finally succumbing to the deterioration in broad risk sentiment which re-commenced late Tuesday. Last nights oval office address from President Trump was definitely the catalyst for last nights move below 0.6460s support in AUDUSD, and the market has since plunged back to its Sunday flash-crash lows in the low 0.63s. AUDUSD HOURLY USDCNH DAILY USDJPY Dollar/yen is rallying here despite the cash S&P plunging 8% lower following another 15-minute trading halt at the stock market open. US 10yr yields arent bouncing. Could this unusual strength be coming from BOJ intervention rumors? Where are you Mr. Kuroda? USDJPY DAILY USDJPY HOURLY US 10YR BOND YIELD DAILY Charts: Reuters Eikon Interested in creating a custom foreign exchange trading plan? Contact us or call EBC's trading desk directly at 1-888-729-9716. About Exchange Bank of Canada

Exchange Bank of Canada, EBC Canadas Foreign Exchange Bank, is the only Schedule 1 Canadian bank specializing in foreign currency exchange and international payments for financial institutions and corporations. EBC provides innovative foreign exchange management and integrated international payment solutions tailored to meet business needs on a global scale. Leveraging industry leading technology and a client-focused team of experts EBC delivers comprehensive, cost-effective and trusted payment processes and foreign exchange currency solutions to create financial and operational efficiencies. To learn more, visit: Exchange Bank of Canada, EBC Canadas Foreign Exchange Bank, is the only Schedule 1 Canadian bank specializing in foreign currency exchange and international payments for financial institutions and corporations. EBC provides innovative foreign exchange management and integrated international payment solutions tailored to meet business needs on a global scale. Leveraging industry leading technology and a client-focused team of experts EBC delivers comprehensive, cost-effective and trusted payment processes and foreign exchange currency solutions to create financial and operational efficiencies. To learn more, visit: www.ebcfx.com

Disclaimer:All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners. All company, product and service names used in this website are for identification purposes only. Use of these names, logos, and brands does not imply endorsement. This publication has been prepared by Exchange Bank of Canada for informational and marketing purposes only. Opinions, estimates and projections contained herein are our own as of the date hereof and are subject to change without notice. The information and opinions contained herein have been compiled or arrived at from sources believed reliable, but no representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to their accuracy or completeness and neither the information nor the forecast shall be taken as a representation for which Exchange Bank of Canada, its affiliates or any of their employees incur any responsibility. Neither Exchange Bank of Canada nor its affiliates accept any liability whatsoever for any loss arising from any use of this information. This publication is not, and is not constructed as, an offer to sell or solicitation of any offer to buy any of the currencies referred to herein, nor shall this publication be construed as an opinion as to whether you should enter into any swap or trading strategy involving a swap or any other transaction. The general transaction, financial, educational and market information contained herein is not intended to be, and does not constitute, a recommendation of a swap or trading strategy involving a swap within the meaning of U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission Regulation 23.434 and Appendix A thereto. This material is not intended to be individually tailored to your needs or characteristics and should not be viewed as a "call to action" or suggestion that you enter into a swap or trading strategy involving a swap or any other transaction. You should note that the manner in which you implement any of the strategies set out in this publication may expose you to significant risk and you should carefully consider your ability to bear such risks through consultation with your own independent financial, legal, accounting, tax and other professional advisors. All Exchange Bank of Canada products and services are subject to the terms of applicable agreements and local regulations. This publication and all information, opinions and conclusions contained in it are protected by copyright. This information may not be reproduced in whole or in part, or referred to in any manner whatsoever nor may the information, opinions and conclusions contained in it be referred to without the prior express written consent of Exchange Bank of Canada.



Recent articles from this author Trump bans all EU flights. Markets in panic mode again. ECB adds to QE.

Trump no-shows. BOE cuts 50bp. US CPI slightly beats expectations.

Oil prices plunge 30% last night after Saudis start price war with Russia.

Markets panicking. Traders expecting Fed to cut at least another 75bp on March 18.

Coronavirus angst returns. OPEC recommends 1.5M bpd cut. Poloz to speak this afternoon.

About the author Erik works with corporations and institutions to help them better navigate the currency markets. His desk provides fast, transparent, and low cost trade execution; up to the minute fundamental and technical market analysis; custom strategy development; and post-trade services -- all in an effort to add value to your firm’s bottom line. Erik has been trading currencies professionally and independently for more than 12 years. Prior to leading the trading desk at EBC, Erik was in charge of managing the foreign exchange risk for one of Canada’s largest independent broker-dealers. Interested in creating a custom foreign exchange trading plan? Email: erik.bregar@ebcfx.com Phone: 888-729-9716 Contributing author since 09/25/17