The Nemenoff Report 03/12/2020



Financials: June Bonds are currently 3’01 higher at 183’18, 10 Yr. Notes 1’14.0 higher at 138’26.5 and the 5 Yr. Note up o’24.50 at125’02.5. The Bonds have had quite a week with lows of 179’17 and highs above 193’00 (basis March contracts) as the market gyrated on coronavirus and European stimulus news. For a brief moment all treasuries including the 30 year Bond traded with a yield below 1.0%..It now appears, based on Fed Fund futures, that next week the FOMC may lower rates by an additional 50-75 basis points. As I mentioned last week, look for a global competitive race to the bottom as far as rates are concerned. I still have a neutral bias at this time, but I will be looking for opportunity in Eurodollar spreads over the next week. Grains: May Corn is currently 6’0 lower at 368’4, Beans 17’2 lower at 856’0 and Wheat 8’2 lower 503’0. Took profits on long May Corn positions and looking to reinstate the position on any further sharp break (10-15 cents) from current prices. Cattle: Live and Feeder Cattle have followed must other markets to the downside as traders and hedgers ponder the economic risks associated with the coronavirus. People will not go shopping for fear of contracting the virus in a crowed enclosed space. The predominate trend is to the downside. Silver: May Silver is currently 45 cents lower at 16.32. Silver is exhibiting collateral damage as equities drop along with interest rates and just about everything else that is traded. I’m staying long for the moment. My thinking is that lower rates and a faltering Dollar should eventually add value to this marked which has a history of being a store of value, 2nd to Gold S&P’s: June S&P’s are currently down the 5.0% limit ( 139.50 points) at 2589.50.The corona virus is the story as market participants watch the travel and leisure businesses crumble along with many other businesses that require the movement of crowds of people in enclosed places. The economic consequences are currently just theory but will probably be self full filling prophesy. I am taking profits on all short biased position (futures and options Support starts a 2520.00 Currencies: As of this writing the Mar. Euro is 18 lower at 1.1266, the Yen 54.5 higher at 0.96195, the Pound156 lower at 1.2688 and the Dollar Index 0.603 higher at 97.095 During the last week we were stopped out of long Pound positions and remain long the Euro and short the Dollar Index. Regards,

Marc



Recent articles from this author The Nemenoff Report 03/12/2020

The Nemenoff Report. 03/05/2020

The Nemenoff Report 02/27/2020

The Nemenoff Report 02/20/2020

The Nemenoff Report 02/13/2020

About the author Mr. Nemenoff is a 37-year veteran of the futures industry. While attending graduate school at the Illinois Institute of Technology, Marc began his career as a clerk on the trading floor of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Marc Nemenoff quickly found that his background in both math and problem solving techniques were adaptable to the futures markets as well as the career he had been pursuing in Architecture and Urban Planning. Having decided on a career change he quickly rose within the Tabor Grain Co. organization and became their analyst and operations manager for all products traded on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. In 1976 Mr. Nemenoff's responsibilities increased when he was granted full membership on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange as Tabor Grain Co's. representative to the exchange. He was their head analyst and liaison to all branch offices. In addition, he was in charge of designing hedging strategies in both the livestock and financial sectors of the market and writing the firms daily and weekly market letters. In 1980 Mr. Nemenoff purchased his own membership on the CME and spent the next 12 years as an independent trader, trading in all markets with a concentration in live cattle as a spreader and market maker. As a member of the exchange he served on many committees including, Live Cattle, Nominating, Contributions, Public Relations & Advertising, and Orientation & Education. During this time he gave speeches to various groups at the behest of the exchange. These included: Agricultural Bankers, The National Cattleman's Assoc., various groups on the Role of the Market Maker, and various groups on the Role of Futures as a Risk Management Tool. In 1991 Marc left the floor and spent his time as an independent trader and lecturer giving speeches at seminars on various topics. These included Livestock Trading, Interest Rate Futures, Spreads, Technical Analysis, and trading in the pit vs. being an outside speculator. He also taught classes as a guest lecturer at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange on Spreading, Technical Analysis, and Commodity Options. Since 2004 Marc has been an Associated Person handling customer accounts for both speculators and hedgers. Marc is also the author of The Nemenoff Report, a daily overview of the markets adding his own perspective on market direction. Since 2002 Marc has been a Board member of Art Encounter, an Evanston, IL. non- profit organization, specializing in the visual arts and providing community outreach programs, such as art classes for people of all ages with special needs. Marc has been President of Art Encounter since 2009. Mr. Nemenoff describes his approach to the market as 75% technical and 25% fundamental. He is also a firm believer in the use of option strategies as a way of using leverage and minimizing risk when one has a long-term market strategy. Contact Marc Nemenoff: (800) 769-7021 or at mnemenoff@pricegroup.com