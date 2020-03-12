Jerry Welch, Commodity Insite!

Below is my Commodity Insite column I penned on October 18, 2013 for the handful of newspapers I write for entitled, "Songs for Hard Times." Here is the column in full. You decide if times were harder back then or now. You decide!

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The stock and commodity markets have collapsed. Some of the largest and most prestigious banks and financial institutions have gone belly up. The number of people unemployed is rising. Home foreclosures are at record high levels. Times are hard.

Adversity is considered the grindstone of life. It is an old cliche but the truth is, hard times either grind you down or polish you up. On, yomifavour.blogspot.com I found some examples of how hard times polished up a few people down thru history.

Ludwig Beethoven composed his greatest works after becoming deaf. Sir Walter Raleigh wrote the History of the World during a thirteen year imprisonment. If Columbus had turned back, no one could have blamed him considering the constant adversity he endured.

Abraham Lincoln achieved greatness by his display of wisdom and character during the devastation of the Civil War.

Luther translated the Bible while enduring confinement in the Castle of Wartburg.

Under a sentence of death and during the twenty years in exile, Dante wrote the Divine Comedy.

John Bunyan wrote Pilgrims Progress in a Bedford jail.

The media and the incessant talking heads bombard us daily with doom and gloom because of the financial mess plaguing everyone. Daily, hourly, minute by minute all they discuss is hard times. What a bummer!

Rather than listen to the doom and gloomers I wish to suggest something different. Beg, borrow or buy an iPod or Zune and download the following tunes. In times like these, if you have to listen to bad news, I say, hear it in a song! The following are my top choices for the best all around, Hard Time Songs.

**There's Nothing Soft About Hard Times by Jimmy Buffett.

**How Can A Poor Man Stand Such Times And Live? Blind Alfred Reed, updated by Bruce Springsteen.

**Gypsy Woman(Shes Homeless) by Crystal Waters

**Take This Job And Shove It! by Johnny Paycheck.

**Coal Miners Daughter by Loretta Lynn.

**Mr. President(Have Pity On The Working Man) lyrics by Randy Newman.

**Workingman Blues by Merle Haggard.

**Aint Nothing Going On But the Rent by Gwen Guthrie.

**In The Ghetto by Elvis Presley

.

**Bread Line Blues by Slim Smith.

**See The Black Clouds ABreak Over Yonder by Chubby Parker.

**Starving To Death On A Government Claim by Edward L. Crain

**The Sun Will Come Out Tomorrow from sound tract, Annie by various artists

**Hard Time Will Be The Best Time by Charley Pride.

** "She Got the Goldmine, I Got the Shaft" by Jerry Reed.

**Patches by Clarence Parker.

In 1963, Ray Charles won his fourth Grammy in a row for, Busted. Log on to YouTube.com and watch him sitting comfortably at the piano, swaying to and fro, head bobbing and in his own unique style singing;

"My bills are all due and the baby needs shoes and I'm busted.

Cotton is down to a quarter a pound, but I'm busted.

I got a cow that went dry and a hen that won't lay

A big stack of bills that gets bigger each day.

The county gonna haul my belongings away cause I'm busted."

Doom and gloomers may want to have, "Busted" the ring tone on their cell phone but not me. I expect the economy to turn upward, jobs to be regained, home foreclosures to slow and the markets to rally. That is why the ringtone on my cell phone is from the 1939 movie classic, "The Wizard of Oz." The second verse of the song I am referring to goes like this;

"Somewhere over the rainbow

Skies are Blue,

And the dreams that you dare dream

Really do come true."

------------------------------------------------------------------------

