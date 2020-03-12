Interest Rate Market Futures and Japanese Yen the Best Performers



March 12, 2020 STOCK INDEX FUTURES The CME Grouptoday announced it will close its Chicago trading floor as of the close of business Friday, March 13, 2020, as a precaution to reduce large gatherings that can contribute to the spread of coronavirus.All products will continue to trade on CME Globex as they do today.The CME said no coronavirus cases have been reported at the Chicago Board of Trade trading floor. Initial jobless claims decreased 4,000 in the week ended March 7 to 211,000. Economists forecasted 219,000 new claims. The producer price index declined 0.6% in February compared with January, when economists expected a 0.1% decline. The producer price index, excluding the often-volatile food and energy categories, fell 0.3% from January when an increase of 0.2% was anticipated. Stock index futures are sharply lower after President Donald Trump banned travel from continental Europe to stem the coronavirus. Of course, this will slow down an already weakening global economy, but hopefully it will be successful in containing the coronavirus earlier. While traders focus on the negative bearish influence of the coronavirus, and rightly so, it will be the bullish impact of substantially easier credit from the worlds central banks that will dominate in the long term. CURRENCY FUTURES The safe-haven Japanese yen was the best performer today. The European Central Bank at its policy meeting today left its credit policies unchanged at its meeting today. There was speculation that the ECB would follow other central banks in adding more accommodation in an effort to shield economic growth from the impact of the coronavirus. Yesterday, the Bank of England cut its benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points to 25 basis points from 75 basis points. The BOE last cut its key interest rate in August 2016. Australia said it would spend $11.42 billion to try to stave off a recession. Prime Minister Scott Morrison said spending would be targeted at small and medium-size businesses, the unemployed and pensioners. Recently Australia's central bank cut interest rates to a record low 50 basis points. INTEREST RATE MARKET FUTURES Flight to quality buying is coming into the interest rate futures markets, as U.S. Treasury yields fell sharply. The Treasury will auction 30-year notes today. Based on financial futures markets, there is virtually a 51% probability of a 75 basis point cut in the fed funds rate to 25 to 50 basis points and a 49% probability of a 100 basis point cut to zero to 25 basis points at the March 18 Federal Open Market Committee meeting. GOLD FUTURES In light of sharply lower stock markets around the world, traders are liquidating all assets, even the safe haven-asset of gold to meet margin calls. This is similar to what happened on February 28 when gold and stock index futures fell in tandem. SUPPORT AND RESISTANCE March 20S&P 500 Support 2470.00 Resistance 2775.00 June 20 U.S. Dollar Index Support 96.000 Resistance 97.210 June 20Euro Currency Support 1.12400 Resistance 1.13830 June 20Japanese Yen Support .95650 Resistance .97440 June 20Canadian Dollar Support .72100 Resistance .72700 June 20Australian Dollar Support .6320 Resistance .6495 June 20 Thirty Year Treasury Bonds Support 177^16 Resistance 184^16 April 20Gold Support 1584.0 Resistance 1653.0 April 20 Crude Oil Support 29.75 Resistance 33.79 May 20 Copper Support 2.4200 Resistance 2.4850 Contact Alan for more extensive information on these markets at 312.242.7911 or via email at alan.bush@admis.com . Thank you.

