German DAX is dropping, now unfolding a wave 5, as part of a higher degree decline from February highs. That said, despite current decline, a fifth wave can slow down near the 9500/9200 region, for a minimum three-wave recovery.

An intra-day rally in five minor legs would suggest a low in place, and a recovery.

German DAX, 4h