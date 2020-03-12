The EURUSD is trying to firm as part of its consolidation ahead of the highly anticipated ECB rate decision, monetary policy statement and any news around COVID-19 related stimulus today at 745am EST. Significantly, volatility will surge immediately following this announcement, and likely again during and after the ECB press conference at 830am EST. After getting rejected Monday/Tuesday near the psychologically key 1.15 whole figure level, the EURUSD is almost back to the 38.2% Fib retrace of the February-March rally, but remains vulnerable to a deeper slide towards the 50% Fib. The weekly RSI, Stochastics and MACD are rallying or consolidating recent gains, but increasingly weighed down by the tiring daily equivalents. I am looking at entering long in the green zone (of the daily chart), and am targeting the red zone for next Wednesday. The amber/yellow zone is where I might place a stop if I was a swing trader (although in my personal account with which I seldom hold overnight I sometimes set my stops tighter)...

EURUSD Weekly/Daily/4hr

