Commentary: I am still of the opinion that we will start to see some type of food/grain inflation entering into the market soon. It comes on potential stimulus efforts that will be injecting millions of dollars into the market to shore up sections of the economy that have been by the Covid-19 virus and by weak energy sectors. The fear for the next two months will be that no pathway to a vaccine or cure is produced and that global commmerce is severely halted as more quarantines emerge. As of this post all March Madness College basketball games will be played but without fans. We are seeing the same type reactions globally at sporting events, trade shows, anywhere where sizable groups of people gather. Restaurants may eventually suffer which may curtail beef demand. In fact demand for all things near term would suffer in my view as front month contracts across the Board cant sustain a bid vs the back months. However the lack of demand near term in my view is only going to bring back better demand longer term for grains. Countries chewing up their own reserves to feed their people due to the lack of commerce will need to replenish their reserves. Just my opinion. I could anticipate some funds that maybe sitting on the sidelines due the exit out of equities coming into the grain space buying dips amid better demand chances down the road. If a weather issue enters into the market like a LaNina,which by the way is getting more attention as a possibility for summer arrival in the Midwest, the potential exists for a rally. Granted it is a long way off but Im looking at potential bargains where I see value. Therefore I am suggesting we take a postion in Corn usign September options to capture an upside retracement for a possible corn rally to near last years highs. Option Trade: Three way option trade using September 2020 Corn Options. Sell the September 2020 400/450 put spread and buy the September 430 call. This three way option spread settled today near 35 cents. I would look to sell it above the market at 40 cents. Corn would need to break some more to get filled at my target price. Risk/Reward. The risk on the trade is ten cents ($500.00) plus commissions and fees. Remember one is collecting 40 cents per spread upon entry. The optimal move for this position is to see September corn settle above 4.50 in late August. This is a static long in the market where risk in my view is defined and requires less initial margin upon entry. Given the headline nature of the current enviroment, I would opt for this type of strategy rather than futures or spreads currently. Please join me for a free grain and livestock webinar every Thursday at 3pm. We discuss supply, demand, weather, and the charts. Sign up is free and a recording link will be sent upon sign-up. Sign Up Now Sean Lusk Vice President Commercial Hedging Division Walsh Trading 312 957 8103 888 391 7894 toll free 312 256 0109 fax slusk@walshtrading.com www.walshtrading.com Walsh Trading 53 W Jackson Suite 750 Chicago, Il 60604 Walsh Trading, Inc. is registered as a Guaranteed Introducing Broker with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and an NFA Member.

About the author Sean Lusk is a registered commodity broker and Director of the Commercial Hedging Division of Walsh Trading in Chicago. Sean began in the business as a runner on the trading floor during summer breaks from college in 1993. Upon his graduation from Southern Illinois University at Carbondale in 1996, Sean began his career on the trading floor of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME). Overseeing billions of dollars of transactions working as a clerk in the Eurodollar pit, Sean took the next step and became a floor broker and member of the CME in 2003. He handled customer orders for banks and investment houses from all over the world from inside the Libor pit at the CME. Now, at Walsh Trading, Sean utilizes his experience in the marketplace and his professional client service skills to aid and assist customers in their trading endeavors. He writes daily and weekly commentaries focusing on both the Precious Metals and Agricultural Markets along with related market activity. Sean has been quoted in various media outlets discussing futures markets.

Reuters

Forbes

Kitco

Nikkei Press

CCTV.com