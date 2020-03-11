Blue Line Special Report - Cocoa Sugar Coffee OJ



Cocoa (May) Fundamentals: Cocoa still grinding higher and is one of the brighter spots in the commodities space. London cocoa also had a bump up in price, we just need the virus to turn another corner and Italy pull through so we can see demand pick up. I keep saying this but, tread lightly if you are long as the market could easily turn down in an outside market washout. The international cocoa association projected global production deficit of 85,000 tonnes for the 2019/2020 season, larger than analyst projections.

Remember to always keep some power dry, there are a lot of cheap assets and commodities out there. Technicals: Cocoa has mild support at 2527 which is the 200 DMA and we were unable to close below that level in the selloff. The Trend trading system triggered a short on Feb 28th at 2671 and has a stop close only working at 2682. The first area of resistance is 2641. If you are going to counter trend trade this market use a close below the 200 DMA as your stop out point or stick with long dated call options. Bias: Bearish/Neutral Previous Session Bias: Bearish/Neutral Resistance: 2623***, 2702**** Pivot: 2527 Support: 2404***, 2200**** Sugar (May) -Not so sweet- Fundamentals: I was really hoping we could have closed the gap but the underlying pressure on gasoline and corn really kept a lid on prices. Keep an eye on energy prices as we tracked them higher two days ago and we will probably track them going forward. I think our biggest problem is that Brazil will produce more sugar for cane than ethanol at the rate energies are going. You want to wait for markets to stabilize before picking a bottom or consider limited risk option strategies. Technicals: The Trend Trading system established a short on March 2nd at 13.81 and the buy stop is at 14.42. The first area of resistance is 13.18. Bias:Bearish/Neutral Previous Session Bias:Bearish/Neutral Resistance: 12.95***, 13.18**** Pivot: 12.18 Support: 12.00***, 11.89**** Coffee (May) -Better to Drink than trade right now- Fundamentals: This market is more confused on the supply/demand situation than any. I keep saying this but the market continues its choppy action higher and lower and I would not blink an eye if the market we up 5 or down 5 in today's session. Orange Juice (May) Technicals: Trend Traders are now short across the board with the front month triggering a short on march 9th at 94.05 and the buy trigger is at 99.39. The first area of resistance is at 98.17. Bias: Neutral Previous Session Bias: Neutral Resistance: 97.58***, 99.09**** Pivot:96.68 Support: 94.00***, 92.05**** Remember there are many factors that could affect the direction of the metals markets so be sure to stay up to date on the developments by registering for a Free two-week trial of the Blue Line Futures Morning Express by clicking on the link here Remember there are many factors that could affect the direction of the metals markets so be sure to stay up to date on the developments by registering for a Free two-week trial of the Blue Line Futures Morning Express by clicking on the link here: The Blue Line Express Two-Week Free Trial Sign up Good luck and good trading, Phillip Streible Chief Market Strategist 312-858-7303 Phil@Bluelinefutures.com Follow us on Twitter:@BlueLineFutures Follow us on Facebook:Blue Line Futures Facebook page Subscribe to our YouTube channel:Blue Line Futures YouTube channel If you have any questions about markets, trading, or opening an account please let us know! You can email us at info@BlueLineFutures.com or call312-278-0500 BlueLineFutures.com Futures trading involves substantial risk of loss and may not be suitable for all investors. Trading advice is based on information taken from trade and statistical services and other sources Blue Line Futures, LLC believes are reliable. We do not guarantee that such information is accurate or complete and it should not be relied upon as such. Trading advice reflects our good faith judgment at a specific time and is subject to change without notice. There is no guarantee that the advice we give will result in profitable trades. All trading decisions will be made by the account holder. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results.



About the author Phillip Streible is a Series 3 licensed Chief Market Strategist at Blue Line Futures and specializes in working with clients in developing futures and options strategies in the metals markets. As the Chief Market Strategist his goal is to show clients how to anticipate, recognize and react to bull and bear market conditions through the use of fundamental and technical analysis techniques that help them to define risk. With more than 16 years of experience working with clients, Phillip ran one of the largest retail commodities desks while at Lind-Waldock where he focused on metals, energies, currencies and agricultural markets.