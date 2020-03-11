April 2020 Gold Futures



Today we visit the day chart of April Gold Futures using my Gasline5 Super indicator which is a Math Quant Cybernetic Consciousness. It is a four dimensional fractal geometry measuring movement of akasha. When the black line and green histogram go plus its a BUY signal, a SELL signal when they go minus.The olive lines are an Over Bought, Over Sold Nonlinear Time Manifold.They reflect weakness and strength to come as the black line moves through them. The bars of the chart have green and red dots that function as Flow Trend Indicators when applied to the Volatility Vortex. When both are on one bar its a shift of wave length, and a sure sign of action to come. it is smoothed by stochastic, standard deviation, binary in symbolic algebra (with Gauss, Euler). FREE WEBINAR Would You Like to participate? Point your browser to: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tuhsmu4VuQU 7:30 - 8:30 AM CDT Weekdays Questions? E-mail Doc at docdow1818@gmail.com



Recent articles from this author April 2020 Gold Futures

About the author Murray Rosenberg AKA Doc Dow has been a member of the major exchanges.

The NYSE, AMEX, PHLX the NYFE, the CEC and CME. He’s traded on the floors of these exchanges during his career. Doc has been involved in the “Hedge Fund” industry for over 20 years. Utilizing his quantitative math to decide market direction. For the past seven years Doc has been doing a FREE webinar on quantitative Trading. The webinar is now available to you. Ask any trading questions you like.