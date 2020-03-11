Live Cattle Futures---Cattle futures in the April contract is currently trading lower by 60 points at 104.85 reversing some of the gains that we witnessed yesterday as prices went up 300 points as the volatility is extremely high as I don't see that situation ending anytime soon.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average is down about 1,200 points today as that is putting some pressure on prices as the Coronavirus is curbing worldwide demand as large public gatherings are now being cancelled as absolute panic has occurred in my opinion.
I have been recommending a bearish position from around the 124.50 level and if you took that trade the stop-loss now stands at 112.65, however the chart structure will not improve for another 4 trading sessions so you will have to accept the monetary risk at this time.
Cattle prices are trading far below their 20 and 100 day moving average as clearly this trend is to the downside as I believe yesterday's rally was based on oversold conditions as I still believe the 95 level could be touched soon so stay short, however I will not add any more contracts as the volatility is too high.
TREND: LOWER
CHART STRUCTURE: POOR
VOLATILITY: HIGH
