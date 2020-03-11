As of Monday, our weekly Nasdaq momentum broke "bad" for the first time since October 2018. What is different about this go around is that central banks have begun to front run the slowdown. Panic rate cuts are comming out of the left filed, and you know they will do everything possible to stave off further market deterioration. It's hard to see the lighthouse through the fog, but it will appear - Unfortunately, lower prices may still be in store in the near-term.

Treasury purchases and CASH hoarding is becoming more popular than buying Gold. Exchanges and Brokerages are raising margin requirements which likely means more margin call selling is likely. Stay diligent.

INTERACTIVE BROKERS HAS RAISED THERE EQUITY FUTURES MARGIN REQUIREMENT BY 200% with auto liquidation of margin calls - That's ridiculous!!

Trade with the trend are words commonly echoed by professional traders. At what price does one sell in a bearish trending market and at what price does one buy in a bullish trending market? The Actionable Levels provided above is intended to help guide the timing mechanism of your trading process.