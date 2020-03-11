rounded corner
rounded corner
top border

***Market Insights - NASDAQ remains 700pts HIGHER from where the October Melt-Up began
Wednesday, March 11, 2020

by John Caruso of RJO Futures

Bookmark and Share

As of Monday, our weekly Nasdaq momentum broke "bad" for the first time since October 2018. What is different about this go around is that central banks have begun to front run the slowdown. Panic rate cuts are comming out of the left filed, and you know they will do everything possible to stave off further market deterioration. It's hard to see the lighthouse through the fog, but it will appear - Unfortunately, lower prices may still be in store in the near-term.

Treasury purchases and CASH hoarding is becoming more popular than buying Gold. Exchanges and Brokerages are raising margin requirements which likely means more margin call selling is likely. Stay diligent.

INTERACTIVE BROKERS HASRAISED THERE EQUITY FUTURES MARGIN REQUIREMENT BY200%with auto liquidation of margin calls - That's ridiculous!!

Move your account to RJO Futures and recieve a 60 day promo rate of 5.00 round turn for Self-Directed clients, and $15.00 for Full-Service and recieve our emailed trade Signals.

Reach out to me at:

jcaruso@rjofutures.com

Sign up for our Daily Fundamental Market Insights and Emailed Trade Recommendations by selecting the Link Below:

Trade with the trend are words commonly echoed by professional traders. At what price does one sell in a bearish trending market and at what price does one buy in a bullish trending market? The Actionable Levels provided above is intended to help guide the timing mechanism of your trading process.



Recent articles from this author


About the author

John began his career 15 yrs ago at Wilshire Quinn Capital, a Wealth Management Firm based out of Los Angeles, California. John first began to interpret different market strategies and ideas as an individual investor at the tail end of his college years. By 2004 he was opperating one of the largest retail books at Wilshire Quinn Capital.  In 2006 John moved to Chicago based Lind-Waldock where he began to expand his knowledge and hone his trading skills in the futures industry. He joined RJO Futures in 2011.

John's focus is to identify and service the needs of each and every one of his clients and suggest investments based on those needs.  John has a very unique way of interpreting markets, focusing on broader economic trends based on growth and inflation metrics.  His technical study is also unique, which combines a proprietary market range calculation and charting trends across multiple durations.  

Contact Info:

John Caruso

Senior Market Strategist

jcaruso@rjofutures.com

312-373-5286

Twitter: @JCarusoRJO
Published by Barchart
Home  •  Charts & Quotes  •  Commentary  •  Authors  •  Education  •  Broker Search  •  Trading Tools  •  Help  •  Contact  •  Advertise With Us  •  Commodities
Markets: Currencies  •   Energies  •   Financials  •   Grains  •   Indices  •   Meats  •   Metals  •   Softs

The information contained on InsideFutures.com is believed to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Market data is furnished on an exchange delayed basis by Barchart.com. Data transmission or omissions shall not be made the basis for any claim, demand or cause for action. No information on the site, nor any opinion expressed, constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of any futures or options contracts. InsideFutures.com is not a broker, nor does it have an affiliation with any broker.


Copyright ©2005-2020 InsideFutures.com, a Barchart.com product. All rights reserved.

About Us  •   Sitemap  •   Terms of Use  •   Privacy Policy