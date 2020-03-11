Save The Shale. The Energy Report 03/11/2020



Oil prices violent moves may have only just begun as it appears despite pressure by the Trump administration, the kingdom of Saudi Arabia is on a mission to hurt the global oil market. One of the main targets of the kingdoms fury is Russia that refused to give in to Saudi demands to cut production. Yet the first casualty of the pol; production war may be US shale. Talk that the US may work on a bailout for US shale producers look to be a bit premature because the Trump administration did not give specifics on its economic support plans. That may have to wait because Congress controls the purse strings, and they are very busy planning their spring break vacations. Congress wants to delay a plan, so it does not interfere with their spring-break vacation. Which is very much-needed because they are so exhausted from trying to impeach the president for the last three years. In the meantime, while the Saudi Kingdom and its price war suicide mission going full-out with boosts of ‘flooding the market with 12.3 million barrels of oil a day in April and over 13 million barrel a day shortly the US shale industry is going to go in deep retreat. Yet to save the shale, a Federal Bailout is a short-term answer, but to fix the problem, you may have to go to the source of the problem. The cause of the problem is Crown Prince Bin Salman. For a so-called world leader, it looks like the Price has lost control and may not be a good ally of the United States of America. The murdering prince that brutally ordered the killing of journalist Jamal Ahmad Khashoggi looks like he is out of control. That is not to say that the US shale industry has done everything right. They, at times, spent too much and put production numbers ahead of profit at times. Yet what Bin_-Salman has done is make an all-out assault on not only US shale but on all of his so-called allies. The Trump administration should hit back at Saudi’s hard for Saudi’s irresponsible actions. Their market manipulation tactics and what would be called product dumping in any other situation is illegal and should merit economic sanctions. The Trump administration could use its affinity for tariffs and tax every barrel of Saudi crude. They could put pressure on Saudi investments like their movement into the US refinery space. More economic pressure from the US and its allies would make it clear to the Crown Prince that the global economy is not his plaything. With his irresponsible and selfish actions, it is no wonder that even his own family wants to overthrow him. The American Petroleum Report (API) showed a crude glut but a very tight product market at least last week. The API reported that oil supply increased by 6.407 million barrels. Yet distillates fell by 6.679 million barrels, and gasoline fell by 3.091 million barrels.

Thanks,

Phil Flynn

The Bank of England cut rates by 50 basis points and the ECB’s Christine Lagarde is warning that a coordinated response may be need to ward off a 2008 like fiscal crisis. Stay tuned to the Fox Business Network for the latest developments. Call me for updates at 888-264-5665 or email me at pflynn@pricegroup.com



Recent articles from this author Save The Shale. The Energy Report 03/11/2020

Digging in Their Heels. The Energy Report 03/10/2020

All Out Price War. The Energy Report 03/09/2020

Nyet. The Energy Report 03/06/2020

The Suspense Is Over. The Energy Report 03/05/2020

About the author Mr. Flynn is one of the world's leading energy market analysts, providing individual investors, professional traders, and institutions with up-to-the-minute investment and risk management insight into global petroleum, gasoline, and energy markets. Phil Flynn's accurate and timely forecasts have come to be in great demand by industry and media worldwide. His impressive career goes back almost three decades, gaining attention with his market calls as writer of “The Energy Report”. He is a daily contributor to Fox Business Network where he provides daily market updates and analysis. Phil’s daily commentary is also featured in Futures Magazine, International Business Times, Inside Futures, 312 Energy, Enercast, among many others. Phil is a lifelong resident of Illinois. He attended Daley College in Chicago before beginning his career on the trading floor of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange which eventually led him and his team to The PRICE Futures Group. Media highlights include: The President of the United States, Bloomberg, ABC, CBS, NBC´s "Today Show" and "Nightly News with Tom Brokaw", CNBC, CNN/CNNfn, FOX´s "O´Reilly Factor", PBS´s "The Newshour with Jim Lehrer" and "Nightly Business Report", MSNBC´s "The News with Brian Williams", The Wall Street Journal, Business Week, Investor´s Business Daily, The New York Times, The Los Angeles Times, Chicago Tribune, Associated Press, The Toronto Globe & Mail, Houston Chronicle, Futures Magazine, Inside Futures, and National Public Radio. Contact Phil Flynn: (800) 769-7021 or at pflynn@pricegroup.com