March 11, 2020 STOCK INDEX FUTURES Stock index futures are sharply lower due to the coronavirus and the lack of consensus on President Trumps fiscal stimulus plan in Congress. The consumer price index increased 0.1% in February from the previous month, which was as expected and the consumer price index, excluding food and energy categories, increased 0.2%, as anticipated. The March Atlanta Federal Reserve business inflation expectations report will be released at 9:00 central time. Last month, inflations expectations were 1.7%. While traders focus on the negative bearish influence of the coronavirus, and rightly so, it will be the bullish impact of substantially easier credit from the worlds central banks that will dominate in the long term. CURRENCY FUTURES The European Central Bank is expected to ease policy at its meeting tomorrow, as authorities take measures to shield economic growth from the impact of the coronavirus. The Bank of England cut its benchmark interest rate today in a move aimed at reducing the negative impact of the coronavirus on the U.K. economy. Officials agreed to cut the BoE's benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points to 25 basis points from 75 basis points. The BOE last cut its key interest rate in August 2016. The BoE made its move just over a week after the Federal Reserve lowered its key interest rate. In addition to a reduction in its key lending rate, the BoE's measures included a new facility to encourage banks to lend as much as GBP100 billion ($129 billion) to small businesses, along with and a reduction in capital requirements. The Bank of Japan is likely to ease its monetary policy at its March 18-19 meeting. The fourth quarter capacity utilization rate in Canada was 81.2% when 81.1% was estimated. INTEREST RATE MARKET FUTURES Flight to quality buying is coming into the interest rate futures markets. The Treasury will auction ten-year notes today. Based on financial futures markets, there is virtually a 91% probability of a 75 basis point cut in the fed funds rate to 25 to 50 basis points and a 9% probability of a 100 basis point cut to zero to 25 basis points at the March 18 Federal Open Market Committee meeting. GOLD FUTURES The most important fundamentals we have today are the tailwinds that are capable of sustaining a long-term bull market in gold futures. The flow of funds into gold may just be getting started. The price of gold has already advanced 11% this year and could be on its way to testing its record high of just under $1918 that was set in 2011. SUPPORT AND RESISTANCE March 20S&P 500 Support 2757.00 Resistance 2881.00 June 20 U.S. Dollar Index Support 95.750 Resistance 96.320 June 20Euro Currency Support 1.13250 Resistance 1.14150 June 20Japanese Yen Support .95130 Resistance .96470 June 20Canadian Dollar Support .72630 Resistance .73140 June 20Australian Dollar Support .6478 Resistance .6544 June March 20 Thirty Year Treasury Bonds Support 178^16 Resistance 182^24 April 20Gold Support 1647.0 Resistance 1673.0 April 20 Crude Oil Support 32.60 Resistance 36.42 May 20 Copper Support 2.4950 Resistance 2.5450 Contact Alan for more extensive information on these markets at 312.242.7911 or via email at alan.bush@admis.com .



