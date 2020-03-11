Were at a very critical point for the stock market right now. Were at the 20% correction mark, where Central Bank policy either kicks in and begins to work OR it fails and the market pukes out another 10-20%. In 2008, Fed policy failed. But this isnt 2008, its 2020 and conditions are much different. Im not going to pretend I know where were headed from here, Ill manage the ranges of the market within the 6 month trend As always. This is why our trade signals have been quiet as of late Id rather play it safe at this juncture and strike when we see an opportunity. Im sure there were a lot of traders that chased yesterdays close on the highs on the hopes of a payroll tax cut announcement after hours that never came. Scenario 4 is playing out before us, and with the VIX >50, it makes this market UNINVESTIBLE. Well continue to trade these conditions as we see fit within the model.

Market Trend Range Low Range High SP500 Bearish 2717 2919 Nasdaq 100 Bearish 7829 8426 Russell 2000 Bearish 1285 1419 10yr Yield Bearish 0.37% 0.98% VIX Bullish 30.18 61.21 Oil Bearish 26.19 38.21 Gold Bullish 1626 1704 USD (Cash) Bearish 95.23 96.82 EUR/USD Bearish 111 114 USD/JPY Bearish 102 107.61

Trade with the trend are words commonly echoed by professional traders. At what price does one sell in a bearish trending market and at what price does one buy in a bullish trending market? The Actionable Levels provided above is intended to help guide the timing mechanism of your trading process.