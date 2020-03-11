rounded corner
rounded corner
top border

***Market Insights - 20% Correction - Fed Policy either works OR FAILS right here!
Wednesday, March 11, 2020

by John Caruso of RJO Futures

Bookmark and Share

Were at a very critical point for the stock market right now. Were at the 20% correction mark, where Central Bank policy either kicks in and begins to work OR it fails and the market pukes out another 10-20%. In 2008, Fed policy failed. But this isnt 2008, its 2020 and conditions are much different. Im not going to pretend I know where were headed from here, Ill manage the ranges of the market within the 6 month trend As always. This is why our trade signals have been quiet as of late Id rather play it safe at this juncture and strike when we see an opportunity. Im sure there were a lot of traders that chased yesterdays close on the highs on the hopes of a payroll tax cut announcement after hours that never came. Scenario 4 is playing out before us, and with the VIX >50, it makes this market UNINVESTIBLE. Well continue to trade these conditions as we see fit within the model.

Market Trend Range Low Range High
SP500 Bearish 2717 2919
Nasdaq 100 Bearish 7829 8426
Russell 2000 Bearish 1285 1419
10yr Yield Bearish 0.37% 0.98%
VIX Bullish 30.18 61.21
Oil Bearish 26.19 38.21
Gold Bullish 1626 1704
USD (Cash) Bearish 95.23 96.82
EUR/USD Bearish 111 114
USD/JPY Bearish 102 107.61

Sign up for our Daily Fundamental Market Insights and Emailed Trade Recommendations by selecting the Link Below:

Trade with the trend are words commonly echoed by professional traders. At what price does one sell in a bearish trending market and at what price does one buy in a bullish trending market? The Actionable Levels provided above is intended to help guide the timing mechanism of your trading process.



Recent articles from this author


About the author

John began his career 15 yrs ago at Wilshire Quinn Capital, a Wealth Management Firm based out of Los Angeles, California. John first began to interpret different market strategies and ideas as an individual investor at the tail end of his college years. By 2004 he was opperating one of the largest retail books at Wilshire Quinn Capital.  In 2006 John moved to Chicago based Lind-Waldock where he began to expand his knowledge and hone his trading skills in the futures industry. He joined RJO Futures in 2011.

John's focus is to identify and service the needs of each and every one of his clients and suggest investments based on those needs.  John has a very unique way of interpreting markets, focusing on broader economic trends based on growth and inflation metrics.  His technical study is also unique, which combines a proprietary market range calculation and charting trends across multiple durations.  

Contact Info:

John Caruso

Senior Market Strategist

jcaruso@rjofutures.com

312-373-5286

Twitter: @JCarusoRJO
Published by Barchart
Home  •  Charts & Quotes  •  Commentary  •  Authors  •  Education  •  Broker Search  •  Trading Tools  •  Help  •  Contact  •  Advertise With Us  •  Commodities
Markets: Currencies  •   Energies  •   Financials  •   Grains  •   Indices  •   Meats  •   Metals  •   Softs

The information contained on InsideFutures.com is believed to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Market data is furnished on an exchange delayed basis by Barchart.com. Data transmission or omissions shall not be made the basis for any claim, demand or cause for action. No information on the site, nor any opinion expressed, constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of any futures or options contracts. InsideFutures.com is not a broker, nor does it have an affiliation with any broker.


Copyright ©2005-2020 InsideFutures.com, a Barchart.com product. All rights reserved.

About Us  •   Sitemap  •   Terms of Use  •   Privacy Policy