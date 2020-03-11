B LUE LINE- MORNING EXPRESS Our Trade Alerts program gained 5.4% in February, 4.6% in January and is up 10% in 2020. Email us at info@bluelinefutures.com with Trade Alerts in the headline for info. https://www.bluelinefutures.com/trade-alerts

E-mini S&P (March) Yesterdays close: Settled at 2865.75, up 118 Fundamentals: U.S benchmarks roared higher into yesterdays close but quickly faded after the new session open. Stocks in Europe saw an uptick on their open, but this too has faded, and the headline gains are certainly a bit less enthusiastic than the tape. Ahead of the ECBs scheduled meeting tomorrow, the Bank of England surprised with a 50-basis point rate cut amid poor economic data this morning. The British Pound was down two cents or 1.5% yesterday; someone out there was not surprised. ECB President Lagarde is warning of a crisis if countries do not act on fiscal measures. There is a clear concern that not only is monetary policy not enough, these central banks simply dont have the bullets. Asia is all lower; the Hang Seng and Shanghai Composite are battling, down less than 1%, however, it is the Nikkei leading the way -2.25%. This begs Lagardes question, what fiscal measures will these governments take? Although details are unknown, moves from the U.S to U.K and Japan are all expected in the coming days and weeks. Much of the economic calendar is taking a back seat to headlines and continued developments on the Covid-19 outbreak. The U.S has now surpassed its 1000th case and at least 12 states have declared a state of emergency. On the political front, as expected, Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden continues to pull away from Bernie Sanders for the partys bid to face President Trump in November. On the economic calendar, we do have U.S CPI at 7:30 am CT. One of the more pivotal reads comes Friday as we look to fresh March Michigan Consumer data. Next week, February data from China, March regional Manufacturing from the U.S and March German Sentiment could finally give us a glimpse at early stage deterioration.

Technicals: Yesterdays late surge was constructive, but quickly faded. Although the S&P settled at 2865.75 and above major three-star resistance at 2853.25-2864, this was not convincingly. The NQ settled at 8331.50, above 8310.50, but merely failing at last weeks late low. What matters here this morning is that each is decisively back below our momentum indicators. These come in at ...Please sign up at Blue Line Futures to receive our entire technical outlook, actionable bias and proprietary levels each day by email.

Crude Oil (April) Yesterdays close: Settled at 34.36, up 3.23 Fundamentals: Crude Oil firmed-up into yesterdays close from drastically oversold price levels and rallied overnight, however, the Crude and the broader risk-environment soured a bit overnight. We discussed here Saudi Arabias plan to increase production to 12.3 mbpd, an increase of 2 mbpd from current levels. The caveat being this move is 0.3 mbpd more than their capacity and they would pull from storage to meet these targets. In other words, it was unsustainable, eluding to a goal of getting back to the negotiating table to stabilize prices. Bringing early pressure to the complex this morning are developments that Saudi Arabia will increase that production capacity to 13 mbpd. Although this will take time and money, it is a steadfast sign of sticking to their guns and hardlined tactics. Official inventory data is due at 9:30 am CT. Last night, the tape battled the private API survey headline showing a massive build of 6.407 mb of Crude. However, Gasoline and Distillates drew down a combined 7.769 mb which offset such and worked to buoy the tape. Expectations for the official EIA read are for +2.266 mb Crude, -2.482 mb Gasoline and -1.911 mb Distillates.

Technicals: The overnight high of 36.35 ran right into our major three-star resistance level at 36.22. This resistance aligned multiple indicators as well as a rising channel from the Mondays late low, a channel that price action has slipped below today (now bottom side 35.50). It has also slipped below our momentum indicator at ...Please sign up at Blue Line Futures to receive our entire technical outlook, actionable bias and proprietary levels each day by email.

Gold (April) Yesterdays close: Settled at 1660.3, down 15.4 Fundamentals: Gold is up about 0.5% on the session and 1% from its low. The Bank of England surprised with at 50 basis point rate cut and the Pound is stronger. More global central bank easing combined with a weaker Dollar is a perfect scenario for Gold. The ECB is on deck for tomorrow. Additionally, equity markets and thus the broader risk-environment have peeled back from yesterdays closing high, supporting safe havens such as Gold and Treasuries from levels seen into that close. U.S CPI data this morning was in-line with expectations and although this is a lagging number and especially so given recent developments, firm inflation should not hurt Gold as it is certainly not seen to keep the Fed patient anymore. As seen through yesterdays Dollar strength coupled with equity strength, Gold will be pushed by broader gyrations. We do feel and have expressed that there is a budding ceiling at $1700 given how expectations for a full 1% rate cut became priced-in Monday and have since dissipated to a 75-basis point cut. However, this certainly does not mean Gold cannot chew through here as the landscape developments. Still, traders must be weary upon precipitous selling in equities as cash could be raised by selling Gold in the near-term.

Technicals: Gold has traded constructively now upon two tests to major three-star support at 1642.9-1644; the first being post-Nonfarm Payroll last Friday and the second being into yesterdays close. The 1640-1700 range seems to be budding as a definitive pocket that Gold is consolidating within and a breakout could be imminent over the coming sessions. First key resistance is ... Please sign up at Blue Line Futures to receive our entire technical outlook, actionable bias and proprietary levels each day by email.

Sign up for 1 or all 6 of our Blue Line Express commodity reports!

https://www.bluelinefutures.com/free-trial

Please do not hesitate to contact us with any questions on the markets, trading, or opening an account

Info@BlueLineFutures.com

312-278-0500

Follow us on Twitter:@BlueLineFutures

Follow us on Facebook:Blue Line Futures Facebook page

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:Blue Line Futures YouTube channel

Futures trading involves substantial risk of loss and may not be suitable for all investors. Trading advice is based on information taken from trade and statistical services and other sources Blue Line Futures, LLC believes are reliable. We do not guarantee that such information is accurate or complete and it should not be relied upon as such. Trading advice reflects our good faith judgment at a specific time and is subject to change without notice. There is no guarantee that the advice we give will result in profitable trades. All trading decisions will be made by the account holder. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results