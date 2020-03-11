WTI Crude oil (CL), Futures market

Wednesday forecast, March 11

Downtrend

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while pair is trading below resistance level 33.53, which will be followed by reaching support level 31.79 and 30.25.

Uptrend

An uptrend will start as soon, as the pair rises above resistance level 33.53, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 35.35.

Weekly forecast, March 9 - 13

Downtrend

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while pair is trading below resistance level 35.35, which will be followed by reaching support level 27.35 - 26.15.

Uptrend

An uptrend will start as soon, as the pair rises above resistance level 35.35, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 39.20 and 41.56.

Monthly forecast, March 2020

Downtrend

The downtrend may be expected to continue in case the market drops below support level 42.40, which will be followed by reaching support level 39.20, 35.35, 26.15.

Correction

An correction may start from support 42.40 to resistance 50.50.

Uptrend

An uptrend will start as soon, as the pair rises above resistance level50.50, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 63.80.



DISCLAIMER: All information provided by Anton Kolhanov is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to Buy or Sell securities. Anton Kolhanov is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions and seek advice from an independent financial advisor