EUR/USD (6E), futures market

Wednesday forecast, March 11

Downtrend

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while pair is trading below resistance level 1.1373, which will be followed by reaching support level 1.1233 and 1.1174.

Uptrend

An uptrend will start as soon, as the pair rises above resistance level 1.1373, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 1.1480.

EUR/USD, spot market

Downtrend

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while pair is trading below resistance level 1.1370, which will be followed by reaching support level 1.1238 and 1.1170.

Uptrend

An uptrend will start as soon, as the pair rises above resistance level 1.1370, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 1.1470.

EUR/USD, spot market

Weekly forecast, March 9 - 13

Downtrend

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while pair is trading below resistance level 1.1470, which will be followed by reaching support level 1.1170.

Uptrend

An downtrend will start as soon, as the pair drops below support level 1.1470, which will be followed by moving down to support level 1.1747.

Monthly forecast, March 2020

Uptrend

The uptrend may be expected to continue, while pair is trading above support level 1.0940, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 1.1087 and 1.1170

Downtrend

An downtrend will start as soon, as the pair drops below support level 1.0940, which will be followed by moving down to support level 1.0829.



DISCLAIMER: All information provided by Anton Kolhanov is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to Buy or Sell securities. Anton Kolhanov is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions and seek advice from an independent financial advisor