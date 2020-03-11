Natural Gas (NG) surged a massive near 9% yesterday (on the continuous contract), making substantial progress in its major bottoming effort. Significantly, NG is now testing downchannel resistance (on the weekly chart) after completing a Double Bottom (on the daily chart) with the March low only slightly lower than the February low. Although some profittaking cannot be ruled out following Thursday's highly anticipated weekly storage data, shorts are likely to be increasingly squeezed in the next week or so with high odds for a retest of the psychologically key 2 whole figure level. The weekly, daily and 4hr RSI, Stochastics and MACD are bottomish, rallying or consolidating recent gains. I am looking at entering long in the green zone (of the daily chart), targeting the red zone for Tuesday. The amber/yellow zone is where I might place a stop if I was a swing trader (although in my personal account with which I seldom hold overnight I sometimes set my stops tighter)...

Natural Gas (NG) Weekly/Daily/4hr

