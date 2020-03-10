Livestock Report



Walsh Trading Daily Insights Commentary April Live Cattle opened higher as equity markets were strong as the markets opened. Cattle went limit up for most of the session with hiccups mid-morning and the end of the session as equities pulled back from their highs. The last equity pullback prevented a limit up settlement as price dipped and settled at 105.45 up 2.60 on the session. The limit move closed the gap from Fridays low at 105.65 to Mondays high at 105.225. The high was 105.85. Equities soared after the cattle close, so hopefully the markets are starting to stabilize. The administration is talking up fiscal stimulus and it looks like there is bipartisan support for it. Stay tuned! The cattle collapse in the face of stable cutout prices has given packers another nice profit opportunity and put producers once again behind the eight ball. The unseasonal decline in price has put stress on producers as it has taken price into the lower end of its trading range when it is normally in the upper end of the trading range, in my opinion. This could set up a recovery rally as abnormally low prices could snap back on any settling down of the outside markets. I think markets are oversold and any hint of a slowing down of the spread of the coronavirus and fiscal stimulus could lead to massive short-covering, in my opinion. Resistance is at 106.025, 107.30 and then 108.65. Support is at 104.85 104.20, 103.00 and then 101.65. Cash trade was at a standstill on Monday. Boxed Beef cutouts were lower on light to moderate demand and moderate offerings. Choice cutouts decreased 0.27 to 207.09 and select was down 3.61 to 198.71. The choice/ select spread widened to 8.38 and the load count was 138. Slaughter was estimated to be 123,000. For those interested I hold a weekly grain (with Sean Lusk) and livestock webinar on Thursdays and our next webinar will be on Thursday, March 12th at 3:00 pm. It is free for anyone who wants to sign up and the link for sign up is below. If you cannot attend live a recording will be sent to your email upon completion of the webinar. Sign Up Now **Call me for a free consultation for a marketing plan regarding your livestock needs.** RISK DISCLOSURE: THERE IS A SUBSTANTIAL RISK OF LOSS IN FUTURES AND OPTIONS TRADING. THIS REPORT IS A SOLICITATION FOR ENTERING A DERIVATIVES TRANSACTION AND ALL TRANSACTIONS INCLUDE A SUBSTANTIAL RISK OF LOSS.THE USE OF A STOP-LOSS ORDER MAY NOT NECESSARILY LIMIT YOUR LOSS TO THE INTENDED AMOUNT. WHILE CURRENT EVENTS, MARKET ANNOUNCEMENTS AND SEASONAL FACTORS ARE TYPICALLY BUILT INTO FUTURES PRICES, A MOVEMENT IN THE CASH MARKET WOULD NOT NECESSARILY MOVE IN TANDEM WITH THE RELATED FUTURES AND OPTIONS CONTRACTS. Trade Suggestion(s) Live Cattle: Buy the April 110 call on a pullback in futures at $1.50 or $600 plus commissions and fees. I think futures can retrace at least 38.2% of the down move from the 12/13/19 high (127.90) in the lead contract to the potential low on 3/9/20 (102.75). The 38.2% retracement is at 112.35. I have more ideas for you, depending on your situation. Give me a call and lets talk. Risk/Reward Futures Options - I think your risk should be in accordance to your account size and/ or your risk tolerance. The maximum risk is the price paid plus commissions and fees per contract. If the options can reach $4.50 or $1,800 look to liquidate position. Ben DiCostanzo Senior Market Strategist Walsh Trading, Inc. Direct: 312.957.4163 888.391.7894 Fax: 312.256.0109 bdicostanzo@walshtrading.com www.walshtrading.com Walsh Trading, Inc. is registered as a Guaranteed Introducing Broker with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and an NFA Member.



Futures and options trading involves substantial risk and is not suitable for all investors. Therefore, individuals should carefully consider their financial condition in deciding whether to trade. Option traders should be aware that the exercise of a long option will result in a futures position. The valuation of futures and options may fluctuate, and as a result, clients may lose more than their original investment. The information contained on this site is the opinion of the writer or was obtained from sources cited within the commentary. The impact on market prices due to seasonal or market cycles and current news events may already be reflected in market prices. PAST PERFORMANCE IS NOT NECESSARILY INDICATIVE OF FUTURE RESULTS.



All information, communications, publications, and reports, including this specific material, used and distributed by Walsh Trading, Inc. (WTI) shall be construed as a solicitation for entering into a derivatives transaction. WTI does not distribute research reports, employ research analysts, or maintain a research department as defined in CFTC Regulation 1.71.



Recent articles from this author Livestock Report

Livestock Report

Livestock Report

Livestock Report

Livestock Report

About the author Ben DiCostanzo Senior Market Strategist Walsh Trading I began my career in the Securities industry working as a runner on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange while I attended Pace University. I then started working for Salomon Brothers in their Government Bond Trading arena. After graduating from Pace University with a degree in Accounting, I transferred to Chicago and became a member of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange utilizing my experience to execute trades and manage risk for institutional clients as a broker for Salomon Brothers on the trading floor. I then embarked to trade for my own account in the stock indices pits as a local before moving off the floor to aid and assist individual clients in their trading endeavors. I now work at Walsh Trading holding a series 3 broker’s license whose duties include being the firm’s Chief Market technician. I understand that every client's needs are different, and I pride myself in tailoring my service to each client's unique circumstances and needs. Individual client experience, risk tolerance, and capital all play a role in how I approach the markets. I am involved in all markets using technical analysis to find opportunities. My approach is driven by the principles of capital preservation. My trading philosophy is that if you can recognize and manage the risk, you have a better chance to be successful in trading. I advise clients to always use stops as money management in my opinion is the most important ingredient in trading commodities.