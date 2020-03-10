Grain Spreads: Potential Bargains



Commentary Central banks slashing rates, bailout packages emerging, mortgage and payroll tax holidays being put forth by Central Banks and Governments are just some of the latest announcements that investors are grappling with in the last week. Oil Price wars amid a global pandemic of Covid-19 virus has instilled a sense of fear and potential panic by investors as US stock markets reach circuit breaker levels yesterday. To combat these fears, central banks and governments have slashed interest rates and are finding new ways to inject stimulus. There has been a large amount of money pulled out of the stock market by fund managers sitting on the sidelines in my view. It can be quickly put back in the market should they deem yesterday's 2000 point drop in the Dow as a bottom. In my view these funds wont sit on the sidelines for long as interest rates are slashed in the US while they are negative in Europe. A pathway to a cure for Covid-19 may ensure a bottom in stocks but until we are there, how much upside do equities have in the near term? Regardless the answer,it is my belief the actions taken this week are going to create inflation as interest rates are eased and monetary stimulus injected. In my opinion the grain sector could get a rally despite a big bean crop coming out of South America. I think that one of the effects of the virus that has caused major disruptions in supply chains and global commerce could be a shot in the arm for demand longer term. Countries such as China, South Korea, and Italy to name a few have had to eat into their food and energy reserves as their ports have been shut down or seen prolonged delays. In my view these reserves will need to be replenished. I see some bargains here as beans are down 8 percent, Corn, Chicago and KC wheat down almost 5 percent apiece for 2020. I have two trades to consider in Chicago Wheat and Soybeans. I figure they may have the biggest potential for upside as ending stocks for Soft Red Winter are at 7 year lows while ending stocks for beans are projected at just 330 million bushels per the USDA AG forum. Charts below. If 8.67 holds in Spot soybeans (May 20), I would look to implement a bullish option strategy. Chicago wheat basis May futures hit major trendline support near the 5.04/5.06 area Monday morning. See blue arrow. A close underneath and I think its katy bar the door to the downside. However should we hold it, I see a bullish engulfing pattern developing here where I could see a retest of 550 then potentially 590 basis May futures. First chart is wheat, then soybeans. Option Trades: Both strategies are three way option trades. Selling put spreads to finance outright calls. May 20 wheat and Sept 20 soybeans. Sell the May wheat 6.00/5.50 put spread and buy the 550 May wheat call. The collection is 35 cents minus commissions and fees. The soybean trade calls to sell the 960/1060 put spread and buying the 980 call for a collection of 80 cents minus commissions and fees. Risk/Reward: The risk on the wheat trade is 15 cents per 3 way spread plus trade costs and the risk on the beans is 20 cents plus trade costs. Since one is collecting money on this strategy upon entry on the way in, my exit strategy is to pay back as less as possible on exit. Sell high, buy low is the plan. Please join me each and every Thursday for a free grain and livestock webinar at 3pm Central. Signup is free and a recording link will be sent to your email. We discuss supply, demadn, weather, and the charts. Sign Up Now Sean Lusk Vice President Commercial Hedging Division Walsh Trading 312 957 8103 888 391 7894 toll free 312 256 0109 fax slusk@walshtrading.com www.walshtrading.com Walsh Trading 53 W Jackson Suite 750 Chicago, Il 60604 Walsh Trading, Inc. is registered as a Guaranteed Introducing Broker with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and an NFA Member.

Futures and options trading involves substantial risk and is not suitable for all investors. Therefore, individuals should carefully consider their financial condition in deciding whether to trade. Option traders should be aware that the exercise of a long option will result in a futures position. The valuation of futures and options may fluctuate, and as a result, clients may lose more than their original investment. The information contained on this site is the opinion of the writer or was obtained from sources cited within the commentary. The impact on market prices due to seasonal or market cycles and current news events may already be reflected in market prices.PAST PERFORMANCE IS NOT NECESSARILY INDICATIVE OF FUTURE RESULTS. All information, communications, publications, and reports, including this specific material, used and distributed by Walsh Trading, Inc. (WTI) shall be construed as a solicitation for entering into a derivatives transaction. WTI does not distribute research reports, employ research analysts, or maintain a research department as defined in CFTC Regulation 1.71.



About the author Sean Lusk is a registered commodity broker and Director of the Commercial Hedging Division of Walsh Trading in Chicago. Sean began in the business as a runner on the trading floor during summer breaks from college in 1993. Upon his graduation from Southern Illinois University at Carbondale in 1996, Sean began his career on the trading floor of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME). Overseeing billions of dollars of transactions working as a clerk in the Eurodollar pit, Sean took the next step and became a floor broker and member of the CME in 2003. He handled customer orders for banks and investment houses from all over the world from inside the Libor pit at the CME. Now, at Walsh Trading, Sean utilizes his experience in the marketplace and his professional client service skills to aid and assist customers in their trading endeavors. He writes daily and weekly commentaries focusing on both the Precious Metals and Agricultural Markets along with related market activity. Sean has been quoted in various media outlets discussing futures markets. These include: Futures Magazine

Reuters

Forbes

Kitco

Nikkei Press

CCTV.com