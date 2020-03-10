rounded corner
rounded corner
top border

Elliott Wave View: Gilead Sciences ($GILD) Bullish Cycle Heating Up
Tuesday, March 10, 2020

by ElliottWave-Forecast of ElliottWave-Forecast

Bookmark and Share

Elliott Wave View: Gilead Sciences ($GILD) Bullish Cycle Heating Up

March 6, 2020 By EWF Robb (Edit)

Gilead Sciences ($GILD) showing signs that it may be in the beginning stages of new bullish cycle. The Long term chart shows a completed bullish sequence in 5 waves for Blue (I) which topped on June 22/2015 at 123.37. From there a corrective sequence took place for Blue (II) which bottomed on Dec 26/2018 at 60.32. From there a new bullish cycle may be starting with an equal legs area of 183.78 to 260.01 for Blue (III).

Gilead Sciences Elliott Wave Monthly View

Gilead Sciences

On a 4h view, wave ((1)) topped on Feb 1/2019 at 70.50. A lengthy wave ((2)) then took place in the form of a double zig zag correction. Wave ((2)) bottomed on Oct 3/19 at 60.89 and from there some nesting has started. Blue wave (1) is set on Oct 24/19 at 66.75 and Blue (2) with an expanded flat correction is set on Jan 21/20 at 62.23. From there another 5 waves up has been set, for a nesting red 1-2 taking place. Price action suggests a wave 3 break out is imminent.

Gilead Sciences Elliott Wave 4H View

Gilead Sciences

The Corona Virus (COVID-19) has brought a lot of attention to Gilead recently. However, the Elliott Wave analysis suggests that Gilead Sciences had a bullish setup before the virus surfaced. The momentum from the virus may be but one small element that helps push Gilead to new all time highs.

As always, proper risk management is essential to long term trading success. We have a free Seminar regarding risk management techniques that you can view here if you havent seen it.

Try out our services for free for 14 days to see how Elliott Wave can help you be more successful with trading. We cover 78 different instruments with time frames from weekly all the way down to 1hr intraday.



Recent articles from this author


About the author

Elliottwave-Forecast.com  (by EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING LLC) was founded in 2005 by Eric Morera. Since inception our company has provided tailored Financial Market Services to thousands of clients.

ElliottWave-Forecast has built a reputation on accurate technical analysis and a winning attitude. By successfully incorporating the Elliott Wave Theory with Market Correlation, cycles, proprietary pivot system, we provide precise forecasts with up-to-date analysis for 42 instruments including FX majors, Gold, Silver, Copper, Oil, TNX and major Equity Indices. Our clients also have immediate access to our proprietary actionable trade setups, market overview, 1 Hour, 4 Hour, Daily & weekly wave counts. Weekend webinar, Live Screen Sharing Sessions, Daily Technical Videos, Educational Resources, and 24 Hour chat room where they are provided live updates and given answers to their questions.
Published by Barchart
Home  •  Charts & Quotes  •  Commentary  •  Authors  •  Education  •  Broker Search  •  Trading Tools  •  Help  •  Contact  •  Advertise With Us  •  Commodities
Markets: Currencies  •   Energies  •   Financials  •   Grains  •   Indices  •   Meats  •   Metals  •   Softs

The information contained on InsideFutures.com is believed to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Market data is furnished on an exchange delayed basis by Barchart.com. Data transmission or omissions shall not be made the basis for any claim, demand or cause for action. No information on the site, nor any opinion expressed, constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of any futures or options contracts. InsideFutures.com is not a broker, nor does it have an affiliation with any broker.


Copyright ©2005-2020 InsideFutures.com, a Barchart.com product. All rights reserved.

About Us  •   Sitemap  •   Terms of Use  •   Privacy Policy