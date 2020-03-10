Elliott Wave View: Gilead Sciences ($GILD) Bullish Cycle Heating Up

Gilead Sciences ($GILD) showing signs that it may be in the beginning stages of new bullish cycle. The Long term chart shows a completed bullish sequence in 5 waves for Blue (I) which topped on June 22/2015 at 123.37. From there a corrective sequence took place for Blue (II) which bottomed on Dec 26/2018 at 60.32. From there a new bullish cycle may be starting with an equal legs area of 183.78 to 260.01 for Blue (III).

Gilead Sciences Elliott Wave Monthly View

On a 4h view, wave ((1)) topped on Feb 1/2019 at 70.50. A lengthy wave ((2)) then took place in the form of a double zig zag correction. Wave ((2)) bottomed on Oct 3/19 at 60.89 and from there some nesting has started. Blue wave (1) is set on Oct 24/19 at 66.75 and Blue (2) with an expanded flat correction is set on Jan 21/20 at 62.23. From there another 5 waves up has been set, for a nesting red 1-2 taking place. Price action suggests a wave 3 break out is imminent.

Gilead Sciences Elliott Wave 4H View

The Corona Virus (COVID-19) has brought a lot of attention to Gilead recently. However, the Elliott Wave analysis suggests that Gilead Sciences had a bullish setup before the virus surfaced. The momentum from the virus may be but one small element that helps push Gilead to new all time highs.

As always, proper risk management is essential to long term trading success. We have a free Seminar regarding risk management techniques that you can view here if you havent seen it.

Try out our services for free for 14 days to see how Elliott Wave can help you be more successful with trading. We cover 78 different instruments with time frames from weekly all the way down to 1hr intraday.