Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE: KL) New All-Time-High in Sight
Tuesday, March 10, 2020

by ElliottWave-Forecast of ElliottWave-Forecast

March 9, 2020 By Ayoub Ben Rejeb (Edit)

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE: KL) isgold mining growing company with highly productive yet low-cost mining operations in Canada and Australia.

Last month, the company reported its revenueinQ4 2019totaled $412 million, 47% higher thanQ42018 and an 8% increase from the previous quarter. On a year-over-year basis, both highergoldsales and an increase ingoldprice contributed to about half of the $132 million increase inrevenue. The overall fundamental picture is looking healthy and if the technical overview is alignment with this idea then it would drive investors to buy the stock.

Since IPO, KL traded higher withinan impulsive Elliott Wave structure which reached equal legs area $48.7 $60.9 from September 2018 low where it ended 5 waves advance then started correcting the previous cycle in 3 swings.

Down from September 2019 peak, KL ended up doing a double three correction lower toward equal legs area $32.1 $23.84 where buyers showed up again looking for 3 waves bounce at least. Up from there, it has the potential to rally higher and break to new all time highs which would open a bullish sequence for the stock with a minimum target at extreme area $71 $80 . Consequently, traders can look for buying opportunities during pullbacks in 3 or 7 swings as the overall picture for the stock remain supported within a bullish trend.

KL Weekly Chart 3.8.2020

KL Kirland Lake Weekly Chart 3.8.2020

