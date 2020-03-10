Comparing Market Volatility to 2018, ES Daily Chart & Trading Levels 3.11.2020



The recent volatility is of historical proportions! Today we saw the bond market lose over 7 full points!! The Dow was down approx. 2000 points yesterday and is up over a 1000 today..... I have a few points to make: Take a look at the below chart from Feb. 2018 of the mini SP, last time I remember volatility close to what we are seeing ( FYI the VIX high back then was close to 30...we saw VIX trading over 50 this time around) and you will see that the moves are not a straight line....don't get over excited if you are long and market bounced your way or vise versa if you are short and the market is limit down....this volatility will play both sides and in MY OPINION this is not a market to just buy and hold using futures....You need to be able to react and adjust positions according to market action and sentiment. Learn to reduce trading size. Perhaps trade smaller contracts like the micros. Understand that loses are part of trading and this is definitely not a good time to "fight the markets". Focus more on risk management and ways to protect certain positions as needed. Survive to trade another day. Tomorrow I am going to look at some charts from 2008..... LIMITS guidelinesvisit: https://www.cmegroup.com/trading/equity-index/faq-sp-500-price-limits.html Overnight limit,can't trade below but can trade above. -5% Intra day -7% Trading Halt 15 mins -13% Trading Halt 15 mins -20% Closed for rest of day Due to the start of Daylight Savings Time starting in the U.S. on March 8 (this weekend), and British Summer Time not starting until March 29, European markets will open and close one hour later in the US during this time.Also, Coffee, Cocoa, and Sugar will open an hour later, but will close at their normal times. Click on image to enlarge ES chart from 2018 and the VIX back then only reached 30...VIX traded above 50 yesterday.... Our brokers here at Cannon will be happy to chat about the markets, futures, options, futures spreads and much more! Feel free to contact us at any time. Futures Trading Levels 3-11-2019

Ilan Levy-Mayer has been a commodities broker for over 15 years, and holds an MBA in Finance and Marketing from Hebrew University in Jerusalem. Ilan is currently the Vice President and a Senior Broker at Cannon Trading Company . He is also a CTA of Levex Capital Management and his daily blog was voted the #1 Futures Blog from Trader's Planet.



His experience in the industry dates from the beginning of online trading, and he has also developed several trading systems over the years. In addition, Ilan has written several articles about trading methods and trading psychology, and has been quoted and published several times in SFO magazine, Futures, and Bloomberg. He has been invited to speak at the Chicago Board of Trade, a significant distinction.



Ilan specializes in analyzing the markets based on timing methods, proprietary technical indicators, using support and resistance levels and looking at multiple time frames.

