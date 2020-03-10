CONAB - Brazilian Soybean Production 124.205 M T. vs. 123.250 M T. in February

USDA announces 123.0 K T. old crop soybeans sold to Unknown

Highlights USDA Soybean Supply-Demand US left all data unchanged World increased carryout 3.58 M T.

Outside markets stabilize on Tuesday and that led to the soy complex stabilizing. The USDA supply-demand report for the US domestic market was deemed a non-event while the world data was a reminder of the big supply slated to come out of SA. The ability to retrace Mondays losses was puny in my opinion. On Monday July soybeans lost 21 cents, they got back 5 cents today. The product markets saw similar meager retracements. Granted the USDA announced another 2 cargo sale to unknown. At that rate the eventuality will be a cut to exports leading to an increased carryout. The USDA says we need to cut China some slack from the virus that hasnt stopped them from buying large amounts of Brazilian origin.

The interior cash soybean markets continue to hold firm from a lack of movement. The same holds true for the midday Gulf posting. Soybean spreads firmed in response to the solid looking basis levels. Cash meal markets, both interior and for export, are showing easier postings. Meal spreads, May forward, got back some of what they lost on Monday.

Todays early attempt to get into the gap that was created on Sundays lower opening failed miserably for July soybeans. Early in the day it looked like the meal market was ready to do something on the upside and it failed as well. The same held true for soybean oil. It seems our best buying continues to be short covering. Without China buying the US soybean complex will continue to languish as it struggles just to play second fiddle to Brazil.

Daily Support & Resistance 3/11

July Soybeans $8.75 - $8.95

July Soy Meal $302.0 - $310.0

July Soy Oil $27.50 - $28.75

The risk of trading futures and options can be substantial. Each investor must considerwhether this is a suitable investment. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

LIKEJUST MY OPINION? GET MORE.

Wheat, corn and soybeans covered daily and get first access when you subscribe toIFG Edge,our exclusive home for market commentary. Visit:https://www.ifgfutures.com/ifg-edge-overview/for a free 30-day trial; Includes our morning call, exclusive reports, and more.

QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS REPORT OR THE MARKETS?

Contact me!Tom Fritz, Agricultural Market Analyst at1.800.786.4475.

Learn more aboutInternational Futures Groupatwww.ifgfutures.com