EURGBP Eyeing Medium Term Uptrend Resumption
Tuesday, March 10, 2020
by Mohammed Isah of FXTechstrategy.com
EURGBP looks to strengthen further and resume its medium term uptrend. On the downside, support lies at the 0.8700 level where a violation will turn focus to the 0.8650 level. A break below here will aim at the 0.8600 level. Further down, support comes in at 0.8550 level. Conversely, resistance lies at the 0.8800 level. A violation if seen will turn risk towards the 0.8850 level. Further up, resistance comes in at 0.8900 level followed by the 0.8950 level. Its daily RSI is bullish and pointing higher suggesting further upside pressure. All in all, EURGBP remains biased to the upside on further bull pressure.
About the author
Mohammed Isah is a Technical Strategist and head of research at FXTechstrategy.com, a technical research website. He has been trading and analyzing the foreign exchange market for the past 7 years.
He formerly traded stocks before crossing over to the forex market where he worked for FXInstructor LLC as a technical analyst and head of research before Joining FXTechstrategy.com. Mohammed has written extensively on the forex market and technical analysis and his articles have been featured in The Technical Analyst Magazine, The Forex Journal Magazine, Thestreet.com, MoneyShow, The Technical analysis of Stocks & Commodities Magazine, Businessinsider and FXstreet.comAt FXTechstrategy.com he writes daily and weekly technical commentaries on currencies and commodities which are offered to its clients. He provides full coverage of the forex market with specific daily focus on 7 currencies (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, EURGBP, EURJPY, AUDUSD and USDCAD) and the Dollar Index utilizing various technical tools and strategies. He also covers the commodities market twice in a week focusing on in-depth technical developments in GOLD, CRUDE OIL, SILVER, CORN, WHEAT and CRB Index.
Mohammed can be reached via email at m.isah@fxtechstrategy.com.