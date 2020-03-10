Cattle Prices Limit Up 300 Points



Live Cattle Futures---Another wild trading session in the livestock sector as cattle in the April contract is limit up 300 points reversing the limit down session we witnessed yesterday as prices are trading at 105.85 up about 2.92% as stabilization has come about in many different markets today. I have been recommending a bearish position from around the 124.50 level and if you took that trade the stop-loss now stands at 112.75, however the chart structure will not improve for another 5 trading sessions so you will have to accept the monetary risk at this time. The volatility in cattle is extremely high and that situation is not going to change for some time as we filled the gap that was created yesterday, however I still remain bearish as I think today was due to oversold conditions breaking a 3-day sharp decline. Cattle prices are trading far below their 20 and 100 day moving average telling you that this trend remains to the downside, however I will not add any more contracts to this recommendation as the volatility is too high so stay short with the original amount of contracts. TREND: LOWER CHART STRUCTURE: POOR VOLATILITY: HIGH

About the author

Michael is the sole owner of SEERYFUTURES.COM which is a commodity futures and options consulting, advisory, and educational firm.

Michael frequently appears on multiple business networks including Bloomberg News, Fox Business, CNBC Worldwide, CNN Business, and Bloomberg TV. He also writes market commentary for several commodity websites and is interviewed for commodity comments by the Wall Street Journal. He is also a guest on First Business, which is a national and internationally syndicated business show.



Michael started his career in 1990 at the Chicago Board of Trade as a runner. He soon worked his way up to becoming a Series 3 broker. He works with seasoned traders as well as novice beginners educating them on trading the futures markets as well as using simple and complex option strategies. Michael covers all markets including grains, metals, energies, and all other futures markets that are traded.



To Michael the biggest lesson any trader needs to learn is risk management. Michael believes this is the most important factor in trading. He also works with traders to help them determine the proper risk for their trading style. Michael has spent a lot of time educating his clients to help them understand trading strategies and trading techniques while enjoying spending quality time with customers going over the markets or just talking general trading philosophies.