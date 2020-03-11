There has been a lot of comments lately about buying the dip and how bad this coronavirus rut is going to get. Fears over the coronavirus pandemic have caused the markets to drop sharply and volatility to spike up.
A look at the VIX chart above shows that volatility is now at levels not seen since the 2008 financial crisis. This is happening despite the fact that governments worldwide are taking drastic measures to stem the spread of the virus, central banks are taking accomodative monetary action to stimulate the economy and now governments are looking into appropriate fiscal stimulus.
Thus we have a tug of war between the financial distress casued by the virus and the compensation mechanisms being implemented by central banks and governments worldwide. Most people would agree that the virus is going to lose. The uncertainty is over how long it is going to take before things turn around and markets start to recover. In particular, have we reached bottom yet and is this a good time to buy and put more money in the markets ?
Everybody has their opinion on this. However if you want to take a science based approach the answer lies with volatility. As the above chart shows, volatility spikes up sharply in times of stress and then comes back down as things start to settle. Using a startsitical approach one can determine the optimal volatility levels at which to enter back into the markets.
This is the approach behind the VX Short Strategy from Quantopolis . This strategy went into cash on February 24th and is now waiting for the re-entry signal. For more infomation about how you can profit from this downturn and when to re-enter the market please visit Quantopolis .