Making Money With Volatility



There has been a lot of comments lately about buying the dip and how bad this coronavirus rut is going to get. Fears over the coronavirus pandemic have caused the markets to drop sharply and volatility to spike up. A look at the VIX chart above shows that volatility is now at levels not seen since the 2008 financial crisis. This is happening despite the fact that governments worldwide are taking drastic measures to stem the spread of the virus, central banks are taking accomodative monetary action to stimulate the economy and now governments are looking into appropriate fiscal stimulus. Thus we have a tug of war between the financial distress casued by the virus and the compensation mechanisms being implemented by central banks and governments worldwide. Most people would agree that the virus is going to lose. The uncertainty is over how long it is going to take before things turn around and markets start to recover. In particular, have we reached bottom yet and is this a good time to buy and put more money in the markets ? Everybody has their opinion on this. However if you want to take a science based approach the answer lies with volatility. As the above chart shows, volatility spikes up sharply in times of stress and then comes back down as things start to settle. Using a startsitical approach one can determine the optimal volatility levels at which to enter back into the markets. This is the approach behind the VX Short Strategy from Quantopolis . This strategy went into cash on February 24th and is now waiting for the re-entry signal. For more infomation about how you can profit from this downturn and when to re-enter the market please visit Quantopolis .



About the author Michael Grech is a Geophysicist turned Entrepreneur turned Quantitative Trader and Investor. A few months into his first job after college he attended a talk by a popular author and financial advisor. This talk promoted the tenets of conventional investing wisdom based on a buy and hold strategy applied to a portfolio with a mixed allocation of stocks and bonds. After committing to this approach diligently over the next 10 years, he had nothing to show for it. In fact his portfolio had less monies in it than he had put in. Significantly less. And it did not matter which financial advisor or financial company had been managing it, they all showed bad results. This motivated him to take a more active role in his saving and to start managing his own monies. His background in mathematics and physics led him to adopting a quantitative science based approach to his investments. What started out as a side hustle turned into a full time occupation. Since 2011 Michael has been making his living off his investments. Over time he has developed quantitative systems that generate average annual returns of 30% or more. In 2017 Michael launched QUANTOPOLIS.COM to share his investment philosophy and allow other trades access to some of his strategies. His book : What Your Financial Advisor Is Not Telling You : A Scientific Approach To Boost Your Investment Returns And Minimize Risk was published in August 2018. Today Michael uses a 100% quantitative approach for all his investments trading stocks, ETFs, options and futures. His passion is to educate people on the quantitative approach to investing and make it accessible to everybody. Contributing author since 09/18/2018