President Trump floated the idea of a payroll tax cut to offset the negative impact that COVID-19 has had on American workers. However, no real specifics have been offered by the White House. This comes in the shadow of one of the worst Stock market sessions of all time. The Dow and SP500 crashed 7.5% yesterday.
Don't feel bad for missing out: If you didnt buy yesterday's wretched close in the stock market, you're going to miss out on todays initial rally. Fear not, because we don't expect this move to stick. We're still of the camp that suggests rallies will continue to fail at "lower highs" for the near-term. We'll turn "bullish" equities when they can recapture the 6 month trend. Stay vigilant and sign up for our live market signals below.
Actionable Levels
|Market
|Trend
|Range Low
|Range High
|SP500
|Bearish
|2732
|3045
|Nasdaq 100
|Bearish
|7935
|8760
|Russell 2000
|Bearish
|1304
|1526
|10yr Yield
|Bearish
|0.37%
|98.00%
|VIX
|Bullish
|28.24
|61.21
|Oil
|Bearish
|27.34
|39.13
|Gold
|Bullish
|1626
|1697
|USD (Cash)
|Bearish
|94.62
|96.82
|EUR/USD
|Bearish
|111
|114
|USD/JPY
|Bearish
|102
|106.44
Sign up for our Daily Fundamental Market Insights and Emailed Trade Recommendations by selecting the Link Below:
Trade with the trend are words commonly echoed by professional traders. At what price does one sell in a bearish trending market and at what price does one buy in a bullish trending market? The Actionable Levels provided above is intended to help guide the timing mechanism of your trading process.