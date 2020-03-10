President Trump floated the idea of a payroll tax cut to offset the negative impact that COVID-19 has had on American workers. However, no real specifics have been offered by the White House. This comes in the shadow of one of the worst Stock market sessions of all time. The Dow and SP500 crashed 7.5% yesterday.

Don't feel bad for missing out: If you didnt buy yesterday's wretched close in the stock market, you're going to miss out on todays initial rally. Fear not, because we don't expect this move to stick. We're still of the camp that suggests rallies will continue to fail at "lower highs" for the near-term. We'll turn "bullish" equities when they can recapture the 6 month trend. Stay vigilant and sign up for our live market signals below.

Actionable Levels

Market Trend Range Low Range High SP500 Bearish 2732 3045 Nasdaq 100 Bearish 7935 8760 Russell 2000 Bearish 1304 1526 10yr Yield Bearish 0.37% 98.00% VIX Bullish 28.24 61.21 Oil Bearish 27.34 39.13 Gold Bullish 1626 1697 USD (Cash) Bearish 94.62 96.82 EUR/USD Bearish 111 114 USD/JPY Bearish 102 106.44