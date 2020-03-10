rounded corner
***Market Insights - Stocks Bounce as President Floats Payroll Tax Cut
Tuesday, March 10, 2020

by John Caruso of RJO Futures

President Trump floated the idea of a payroll tax cut to offset the negative impact that COVID-19 has had on American workers. However, no real specifics have been offered by the White House. This comes in the shadow of one of the worst Stock market sessions of all time. The Dow and SP500 crashed 7.5% yesterday.

Don't feel bad for missing out: If you didnt buy yesterday's wretched close in the stock market, you're going to miss out on todays initial rally. Fear not, because we don't expect this move to stick. We're still of the camp that suggests rallies will continue to fail at "lower highs" for the near-term. We'll turn "bullish" equities when they can recapture the 6 month trend. Stay vigilant and sign up for our live market signals below.

Actionable Levels

Market Trend Range Low Range High
SP500 Bearish 2732 3045
Nasdaq 100 Bearish 7935 8760
Russell 2000 Bearish 1304 1526
10yr Yield Bearish 0.37% 98.00%
VIX Bullish 28.24 61.21
Oil Bearish 27.34 39.13
Gold Bullish 1626 1697
USD (Cash) Bearish 94.62 96.82
EUR/USD Bearish 111 114
USD/JPY Bearish 102 106.44

About the author

John began his career 15 yrs ago at Wilshire Quinn Capital, a Wealth Management Firm based out of Los Angeles, California. John first began to interpret different market strategies and ideas as an individual investor at the tail end of his college years. By 2004 he was opperating one of the largest retail books at Wilshire Quinn Capital.  In 2006 John moved to Chicago based Lind-Waldock where he began to expand his knowledge and hone his trading skills in the futures industry. He joined RJO Futures in 2011.

John's focus is to identify and service the needs of each and every one of his clients and suggest investments based on those needs.  John has a very unique way of interpreting markets, focusing on broader economic trends based on growth and inflation metrics.  His technical study is also unique, which combines a proprietary market range calculation and charting trends across multiple durations.  

Contact Info:

John Caruso

Senior Market Strategist

jcaruso@rjofutures.com

312-373-5286

Twitter: @JCarusoRJO
