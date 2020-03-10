Natural Gas Forming Possible Double Bottom?



Natural Gas may be forming a double bottom pattern. We need a close above 1.847 for confirmation. Upside target would be around 2.081. This market has been in a strong down trend since its 11-5-2019 high. So what exactly supports this double bottom pattern? First, large traders are holding long positions in the 4+ years extreme range. Small traders have recently been selling their extreme long positions. Both are bullish. Second, prices found support inside my fib cluster zone near the 361 combo. Third, there is bullish divergence on the RSI. Fourth, a bullish engulfing pattern formed yesterday. Fifth, there is a seasonal bias for a mid-February to late April rally. Finally, the lows found support from levels seen during 1999 and 2016 bottoms. Next, if prices can indeed rally, then how high can they go? First upside resistance zone is between 1.925 and 1.994. This area contains a falling window pattern, monthly R1, and the 50 DMA. If we can breach this zone AND take out the 2.025 level, then we will take out another swing high. This will reverse the bearish pattern of making lower highs and lower lows. This would put our 2.081 target within reach. Once met, then we could see prices make a run at the volume at price resistance zone between 2.246 and 2.318.



About the author I'm currently a middle office analyst for a proprietary trading firm with a BS in finance from the University of Illinois (Champaign-Urbana). I have 20+ years of experience in this industry ranging from working on the trading floors of the CME and CBOE, working in back-office operations, managing a clearing department, trading equities for a prop firm, and trading futures for my own account. I analyze 30 different futures markets on a daily basis in the following sectors: grains, softs, meats, metals, energy, indexes, interest rates, and currencies. All of my market analysis is technical-based and looks for key areas of support and resistance that could either provide solid reward to risk trades or identify areas for profit-taking. If you are interested in more of my market analysis, then please visit my blog @ http://tbillstrading.blogspot.com/. I also provide a subscription-based daily newsletter called "Technically Speaking". Please contact me @ tbills.trading@gmail.com for more information. Disclaimer: There is a high risk of financial loss in stocks, futures and options trading. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. Nothing in this newsletter is intended to be a trading recommendation for you to buy or sell stocks, futures, or options.