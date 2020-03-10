The Nasdaq100 (NQ) slid a massive near 7% (on the spot index) yesterday, breaking below the psychologically key 8k whole figure level late in the US session before staging a strong recovery going into today's European morning. Significantly, the Asia morning rebound has begun from near the May, July and September 2019 highs, and has resulted in NQ reclaiming the major uptrend support line connecting the May, August and October lows. Although odds are high for a minimum of a multi-day rally from current levels, bulls should be keeping the NQ's 10 year monthly charts within view as the longest US equity bull market in history has arguably ended. While lower in probability, bears should be prepared for the potential extension of the current dead cat bounce to last week's high sometime in the next week or so. Despite the bottomish daily and 4hr RSI and Stochastics, the weekly and daily MACD are steadily sloping down. I will look to go long in the green zone (of the daily chart), targeting the red zone for Monday. The amber/yellow zone is where I might place a stop if I was a swing trader (although in my personal account with which I seldom hold overnight I sometimes set my stops tighter).....

Click hereto read the full analysis of this market as well as on VIX, Natural Gas

Nasdaq100 (NQ) Weekly/Daily/4hr

Join the world's largest asset manager and 2 of the world's 5 largest (and 4 of the 10 largest) hedge funds by AUM as daily readers of Tradable Patterns' technical analysis. Since becoming available on Bloomberg, Refinitiv and FACTSET, readers have included every single one of the global top 10 investment banks. If you represent an institutional investor or potential distribution partner, write toinfo@tradablepatterns.comto request Bloomberg, Refinitiv and Factset readership reports.

Also seen on Interactive Brokers, Amazon, Liquid (Quoine), EXMO, SuperCryptoNews, Alphien and Zerohedge,Tradable Patterns (https://tradablepatterns.com)provides daily technical analysis on a subset of three CME/ICE futures (commodities, equity indices), spot FX markets, which it considers worth monitoring for the day/week for trend reversal or continuation, along with a separate weekly technical and fundamental analysis newsletter on Bitcoin (BTCUSD), Ethereum (ETHUSD) and Ripple (XRPUSD). For less experienced traders, tutorials and workshops are offered online and throughout Southeast Asia.

Today's Top 3 Trades, Crypto Weekly Outlook and all other Tradable Patterns content do not constitute an advisory and do not make recommendations, but can supplement your own analysis. Please do your own due diligence ahead of any trades.