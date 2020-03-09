|
|
Risk & Limit Guidelines & Mini S&P Chart & Trading Levels 3.10.2020
Monday, March 09, 2020
by Ilan-Levy Mayer of Cannon Trading Company, Inc.
|
Like us on Facebook!
www.facebook.com/CannonTrading
Overnight limit,can't trade below but can trade above.
-5%
Intra day
-7% Trading Halt 15 mins
-13% Trading Halt 15 mins
-20% Closed for rest of day
Due to the start of Daylight Savings Time starting in the U.S. on March 8 (this weekend), and British Summer Time not starting until March 29, European markets will open and close one hour later in the US during this time.Also,Coffee, Cocoa, and Sugar
will open an hour later, but will close at their normal times.
RISK
It Is A Four Letter Word. As Traders It Is Something That We Thrive On And Dread.
We chase and fear. We look for and look to avoid. It is RISK. Without it, there is no opportunity for profit. Without it trading lacks potential. With it, failure and heartache are the consequences when it is abused.
Risk itself is not a bad thing. When it is misused by traders, it becomes a problem. Controlled risk presents traders with exciting and profitable opportunities. Uncontrolled, it brings the end to the dreams and careers of many traders.
How should we as traders confront risk? The first step is to respect it.
Realize the damage it can do to our account equities when it is abused. The two most important tools that we have to control risk are stops and position size.
Our brokers here at Cannon will be happy to chat about the markets, futures, options, futures spreads and much more! Feel free tocontact usat any time.
3-10-2019
Trading Futures, Options on Futures, and retail off-exchange foreign currency transactions involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. You should carefully consider whether trading is suitable for you in light of your circumstances, knowledge, and financial resources. You may lose all or more of your initial investment. Opinions, market data, and recommendations are subject to change at any time.
Recent articles from this author
- Risk & Limit Guidelines & Mini S&P Chart & Trading Levels 3.10.2020 - Monday, March 09, 2020
- Unemployment Tomorrow & Futures Levels 3.06.2020 - Thursday, March 05, 2020
- Trading Size & Futures Levels 3.05.2020 - Wednesday, March 04, 2020
- Margins Raised & Trading Futures 3.04.2020 - Tuesday, March 03, 2020
- Daily Mini NQ Chart & Trading Levels 3.03.2020 - Monday, March 02, 2020
About the author
Ilan Levy-Mayer has been a commodities broker for over 15 years, and holds an MBA in Finance and Marketing from Hebrew University in Jerusalem. Ilan is currently the Vice President and a Senior Broker at Cannon Trading Company . He is also a CTA of Levex Capital Management and his daily blog was voted the #1 Futures Blog from Trader's Planet.
His experience in the industry dates from the beginning of online trading, and he has also developed several trading systems over the years. In addition, Ilan has written several articles about trading methods and trading psychology, and has been quoted and published several times in SFO magazine, Futures, and Bloomberg. He has been invited to speak at the Chicago Board of Trade, a significant distinction.
Ilan specializes in analyzing the markets based on timing methods, proprietary technical indicators, using support and resistance levels and looking at multiple time frames.
Take a step in the right direction and contact me today, Toll-Free: 800-454-9572 or direct: +310-859-9572. You may also directly e-mail me, Send mail.
_____________________________________________________________
Disclaimer: This is not a solicitation of any order to buy or sell, but a current market view provided by Cannon Trading Inc. Any statement of facts here in contained are derived from sources believed to be reliable, but are not guaranteed as to accuracy, nor they purport to be complete. No responsibility is assumed with respect to any such statement or with respect to any expression of opinion herein contained. Readers are urged to exercise their own judgement in trading.