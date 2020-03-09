Like us on Facebook!

Overnight limit,can't trade below but can trade above.

-5%

Intra day

-7% Trading Halt 15 mins

-13% Trading Halt 15 mins

-20% Closed for rest of day

Due to the start of Daylight Savings Time starting in the U.S. on March 8 (this weekend), and British Summer Time not starting until March 29, European markets will open and close one hour later in the US during this time.Also, Coffee, Cocoa, and Sugar will open an hour later, but will close at their normal times.

RISK

It Is A Four Letter Word. As Traders It Is Something That We Thrive On And Dread.

We chase and fear. We look for and look to avoid. It is RISK. Without it, there is no opportunity for profit. Without it trading lacks potential. With it, failure and heartache are the consequences when it is abused.

Risk itself is not a bad thing. When it is misused by traders, it becomes a problem. Controlled risk presents traders with exciting and profitable opportunities. Uncontrolled, it brings the end to the dreams and careers of many traders.

How should we as traders confront risk? The first step is to respect it.

Realize the damage it can do to our account equities when it is abused. The two most important tools that we have to control risk are stops and position size.