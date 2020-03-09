Investors Perspective

The scheduled economic data releases were generally neglected last week, as investors reacted to scary news about globally spreading corona virus. The first half of the week was actually quite positive, as stocks have been retracing some of their quick sell-off. However, the sentiment worsened again at the end of the week, as the OPEC Meetings negative outcome overweighed Fridays better than expected U.S. jobs data release. What about the coming week? Will the economic data releases move markets more than virus news? Lets take a look at the details.

The week behind

Last weeks economic data releases have been overshadowed by the ongoing corona virus crisis again. Mondays and Wednesdays PMI numbers releases aligned with a stock markets rebound, but Fridays much-awaited and much better than expected Nonfarm Payrolls release didnt help bulls. Overall, financial markets continued to react to news about COVID-19 virus and its potential economic global impact, as investors generally neglected the scheduled economic data releases. However, in our last weeks Market News Report we stressed the importance of Thursdays-Fridays OPEC Meetings. And the price of oil plummeted following their negative outcome.

The week ahead

What about the coming week? We wont have particularly important economic data releases in the coming days. So it is very likely that investors will continue to react to the mentioned virus scare. However, the market will likely await the U.S. Consumers and Producers inflation numbers on Wednesday and Thursday. Thursdays ECB Rate Decision will also be much awaited. Then there will be economic data releases from Australia and the U.K. Lets take a look at key highlights:

Wednesday's and Thursday's U.S. Consumer Price Index and Producer Price Index will likely be the most important economic news this week.

and will likely be the most important economic news this week. On Thursday we will get a very important economic data release from the Eurozone : Main Refinancing Rate, Monetary Policy Statement, ECB Press Conference

: Main Refinancing Rate, Monetary Policy Statement, ECB Press Conference Wednesday's U.K.'s GDP along with Manufacturing Production releases will be important for the British Pound currency pairs.

along with releases will be important for the British Pound currency pairs. We will also get the Reserve Bank of Australia Deputy Governor Debelle Speech on Tuesday.

You will find this weeks the key news releases below (EST time zone). For your convenience, we broken them down per market to which they are particularly important, so that you know what to pay extra attention to, if you have or plan to have positions in one of them. Moreover, we put the particularly important news in bold. This kind of news is what is more likely to trigger volatile movements. The news that are not in bold usually dont result in bigger intraday moves, so unless one is engaging in a particularly active form of day trading, it might be best to focus on the news that we put in bold. Of course, you are free to use the below indications as you see fit. As far as we are concerned, we are usually not engaging in any day trading during days with bold events on a given market. However, in case of more medium-term trades, we usually choose to be aware of the increased intraday volatility, but not change the currently opened position.

Our Market News Report consists of two different time-related perspectives. The investors perspective is only suitable for the long-term investments. The single economic data releases rarely cause major outlook changes. Hence, we will only see a handful of bold markings every week. On the other hand, the traders perspective is for traders and day-traders, because the assets prices are likely to react on a single piece of economic data. So, there will be a lot more bold markings on potentially market-moving news every week.

Investors Perspective





Gold, Silver, and Mining Stocks

Wednesday, March 11

8:30 a.m. U.S. - CPI m/m, Core CPI m/m







Thursday, March 12

8:30 a.m. U.S. - PPI m/m, Core PPI m/m, Unemployment Claims

8:45 a.m. Eurozone - Main Refinancing Rate, Monetary Policy Statement, ECB Press Conference





Crude Oil

Tuesday, March 10

4:30 p.m. U.S. - API Weekly Crude Oil Stock



Wednesday, March 11

8:30 a.m. U.S. - CPI m/m, Core CPI m/m

10:30 a.m. U.S. - Crude Oil Inventories

Thursday, March 12

8:30 a.m. U.S. - PPI m/m, Core PPI m/m, Unemployment Claims

8:45 a.m. Eurozone - Main Refinancing Rate, Monetary Policy Statement, ECB Press Conference

Stock Markets

Wednesday, March 11

8:30 a.m. U.S. - CPI m/m, Core CPI m/m







Thursday, March 12

8:30 a.m. U.S. - PPI m/m, Core PPI m/m, Unemployment Claims

8:45 a.m. Eurozone - Main Refinancing Rate, Monetary Policy Statement, ECB Press Conference

EUR/USD

Wednesday, March 11

8:30 a.m. U.S. - CPI m/m, Core CPI m/m







Thursday, March 12

8:30 a.m. U.S. - PPI m/m, Core PPI m/m, Unemployment Claims

8:45 a.m. Eurozone - Main Refinancing Rate, Monetary Policy Statement, ECB Press Conference





USD/JPY

No important economic news scheduled

GBP/USD

Wednesday, March 11

5:30 a.m. U.K. - GDP m/m , Manufacturing Production m/m

, 7:30 a.m. U.K. - Annual Budget Release

Thursday, March 12

8:45 a.m. Eurozone - Main Refinancing Rate, Monetary Policy Statement, ECB Press Conference







USD/CAD

No important economic news scheduled

AUD/USD

Tuesday, March 10

6:00 p.m. Australia - RBA Deputy Governor Debelle Speech







Summing up, if youre an investor and not a trader, you should pay extra attention to Thursdays ECB monetary policy update. On Wednesday and Thursday we will also get the U.S. inflation data. Plus, on Wednesday there will be quite an important economic data release in the U.K.

