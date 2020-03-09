WHEAT:

General Comments: Wheat markets were a little lower for the week and were led lower by Chicago SRW. The sellers appeared to be mostly speculators and funds getting out of long positions. The move lower came because of weaker world prices. Russia continues to lower its prices in an effort to stimulate sales and to move the old crop Wheat out of storage before the new crop comes in. East and West Europe have weaker prices as well. US Wheat continue to move along at a good pace. There is a space for US Wheat in the world market even with all of the competition from Russia and also Europe. The competition for sales is strong as seen in the Russian and European pricing and this is what has hurt the futures prices recently. The stronger US Dollar makes it more difficult for US producers and exporters to sell US Wheat into the world market. The US Dollar was weaker last week but still remains at strong levels. Chart trends are down.

Overnight News: The southern Great Plains should get mostly dry conditions. Temperatures should average near to above normal. Northern areas should see mostly dry conditions except for some light snow tomorrow. Temperatures will average near to above normal. The Canadian Prairies should see mostly dry conditions. Temperatures should average above normal.

Chart Analysis: Trends in Chicago are mixed to down with no objectives. Support is at 510, 507, and 504 May, with resistance at 522, 526, and 529 May. Trends in Kansas City are mixed to down with objectives of 439 and 422 May. Support is at 441, 439, and 435 May, with resistance at 451, 456, and 459 May. Trends in Minneapolis are mixed. Support is at 518, 516, and 513 May, and resistance is at 528, 534, and 538 May.

COT — Supplemental Report – Option and Futures Combined Positions as of March 03, 2020

: Reportable Positions : Nonreportable

:—————————————————————————————- : Positions

: Non-Commercial : Commercial : Index Traders : Total

: Long : Short :Spreading: Long : Short : Long : Short : Long : Short : Long : Short

——————————————————————————————————————-

WHEAT-SRW – CHICAGO BOARD OF TRADE

CFTC Code #001602 Open Interest is 533,295

: Positions :

: 71,410 81,711 197,477 61,430 144,149 171,078 58,625 501,395 481,962: 31,900 51,333

: Changes from: February 25, 2020 (Change in open interest: -24,104) :

: -33,243 -11,498 -1,629 2,712 -16,429 8,617 7,539 -23,543 -22,018: -561 -2,086

: Percent of Open Interest Represented by Each Category of Trader :

: 13.4 15.3 37.0 11.5 27.0 32.1 11.0 94.0 90.4: 6.0 9.6

: Total Traders: 375 Number of Traders in Each Category :

: 87 100 126 78 114 53 23 299 298:

——————————————————————————————————————-

COT — Supplemental Report – Option and Futures Combined Positions as of March 03, 2020

: Reportable Positions : Nonreportable

:—————————————————————————————- : Positions

: Non-Commercial : Commercial : Index Traders : Total

: Long : Short :Spreading: Long : Short : Long : Short : Long : Short : Long : Short

——————————————————————————————————————-

WHEAT-HRW – CHICAGO BOARD OF TRADE

CFTC Code #001612 Open Interest is 270,676

: Positions :

: 44,283 63,970 59,392 57,651 104,277 84,726 21,816 246,052 249,455: 24,624 21,220

: Changes from: February 25, 2020 (Change in open interest: -14,958) :

: -808 6,772 -11,644 -1,073 -9,751 362 1,741 -13,163 -12,883: -1,795 -2,075

: Percent of Open Interest Represented by Each Category of Trader :

: 16.4 23.6 21.9 21.3 38.5 31.3 8.1 90.9 92.2: 9.1 7.8

: Total Traders: 260 Number of Traders in Each Category :

: 60 53 68 73 80 35 18 207 188:

——————————————————————————————————————-

Disaggregated Commitments of Traders- Options and Futures Combined Positions as of March 3, 2020

: Reportable Positions :

:————————————————————————————————————- :

: Producer/Merchant : : : :

: Processor/User : Swap Dealers : Managed Money : Other Reportables :

: Long : Short : Long : Short :Spreading: Long : Short :Spreading: Long : Short :Spreading :

—————————————————————————————————————-

WHEAT-HRSpring – MINNEAPOLIS GRAIN EXCHANGE (CONTRACTS OF 5,000 BUSHELS) :

CFTC Code #001626 Open Interest is 67,816 :

: Positions :

: 37,976 30,350 2,400 0 0 2,203 18,743 2,941 5,479 1,326 4,426 :

: Changes from: February 25, 2020 :

: 2,292 -1,631 345 0 0 -2,023 199 -463 -1,147 343 276 :

: Percent of Open Interest Represented by Each Category of Trader :

: 56.0 44.8 3.5 0.0 0.0 3.2 27.6 4.3 8.1 2.0 6.5 :

: Number of Traders in Each Category Total Traders: 93 :

: 46 34 . 0 0 6 14 6 5 7 9 :

—————————————————————————————————————-

Disaggregated Commitments of Traders- Options and Futures Combined Positions as of March 3, 2020

: Reportable Positions :

:————————————————————————————————————- :

: Producer/Merchant : : : :

: Processor/User : Swap Dealers : Managed Money : Other Reportables :

: Long : Short : Long : Short :Spreading: Long : Short :Spreading: Long : Short :Spreading :

—————————————————————————————————————-

BLACK SEA WHEAT FINANCIAL – CHICAGO BOARD OF TRADE 50 Metric Tons :

CFTC Code #00160F Open Interest is 25,005 :

: Positions :

: 9,339 23,486 5,425 0 215 8,576 0 249 152 0 600 :

: Changes from: February 25, 2020 :

: 786 1,246 1,200 -372 -1,408 266 0 -6 -1,493 -250 0 :

: Percent of Open Interest Represented by Each Category of Trader :

: 37.3 93.9 21.7 0.0 0.9 34.3 0.0 1.0 0.6 0.0 2.4 :

: Number of Traders in Each Category Total Traders: 27 :

: 10 19 . 0 . 4 0 . . 0 . :

—————————————————————————————————————-

RICE

General Comments: Rice was sharply lower after running out of reasons to buy. The domestic situation remains tight and sales to western countries have been good although below the levels of the previous weeks. Some producers are selling the next crop and some significant hedge selling has been seen in new crop months in futures. More selling from producers of the next crop is expected on any further rally attempts. Demand for US Rice remains generally positive and the export sales pace in general has been very good. The US domestic market is now quiet. It was a short crop grown under very difficult conditions, so producers are willing to hold out for better prices. Those that sold early have seen the Rice consumed already. Mills and exporters are thought to be covered for now.

Overnight News: The Delta should get mostly dry conditions. Temperatures should be near to above normal.

Chart Analysis: Trends are down with objectives of 1237 May. Support is at 1278, 1268, and 1262 May, with resistance at 1312, 1320, and 1331 May.

Disaggregated Commitments of Traders- Options and Futures Combined Positions as of March 3, 2020

: Reportable Positions :

:————————————————————————————————————- :

: Producer/Merchant : : : :

: Processor/User : Swap Dealers : Managed Money : Other Reportables :

: Long : Short : Long : Short :Spreading: Long : Short :Spreading: Long : Short :Spreading :

—————————————————————————————————————-

ROUGH RICE – CHICAGO BOARD OF TRADE (CONTRACTS OF 200,000 POUNDS) :

CFTC Code #039601 Open Interest is 14,494 :

: Positions :

: 5,180 9,087 87 0 0 5,588 928 0 615 1,247 1,051 :

: Changes from: February 25, 2020 :

: 152 14 -5 0 0 2 0 0 -55 48 141 :

: Percent of Open Interest Represented by Each Category of Trader :

: 35.7 62.7 0.6 0.0 0.0 38.6 6.4 0.0 4.2 8.6 7.2 :

: Number of Traders in Each Category Total Traders: 58 :

: 14 14 . 0 0 21 . 0 7 8 9 :

—————————————————————————————————————-

DJ Rice Prices Gain on Demand for Indica Rice — Market Talk

0519 GMT – The FAO’s All Rice Price Index rose 1.4% in February due to higher prices of long-grain Indica rice, the United Nations’ Food and Agriculture Organization says in a note. February quotations of Vietnamese 5% broken rice climbed 4.7% last month over January values to their highest level since December 2018, boosted by strong demand from Malaysian and Filipino buyers and a seasonal tightening in availability, it adds. Interest from East African buyers also boosted prices for Pakistani rice, the FAO says. (lucy.craymer@wsj.com)

CORN AND OATS

General Comments: Corn moved higher last week and closed above the previous week’s highs and in line with the closes for several weeks before that. It tried to push to test resistance areas above 390 May but could not get that job done and encountered some selling to end the week. Oats were sharply lower. Demand for US Corn has been good despite everything that has been against big export sales. The spread of the Coronavirus was just one factor in the move lower. The Coronavirus has been seen in China and neighboring countries, but now is being reported all over the world. The US Dollar did move lower last week but remains at very high levels. Export demand was solid last week, and ethanol and other industrial demand has started to improve but faces an uncertain road ahead, in part due to weaker petroleum demand ideas caused by the virus. Export demand remains an open question despite the big sales in the last few weeks and the trade deals consummated in the last couple of weeks with Canada, Mexico, and China. Much of the improved ethanol demand will be seen if and when China starts to buy. Feed demand is improved.

Overnight News:

Chart Analysis: Trends in Corn are mixed to down with objectives of 372, 366, and 358 May. Support is at 373, 370, and 366 May, and resistance is at 380, 384, and 387 May. Trends in Oats are mixed. Support is at 265, 261, and 257 March, and resistance is at 272, 273, and 275 May.

COT — Supplemental Report – Option and Futures Combined Positions as of March 03, 2020

: Reportable Positions : Nonreportable

:—————————————————————————————- : Positions

: Non-Commercial : Commercial : Index Traders : Total

: Long : Short :Spreading: Long : Short : Long : Short : Long : Short : Long : Short

——————————————————————————————————————-

CORN – CHICAGO BOARD OF TRADE

CFTC Code #002602 Open Interest is 1,764,525

: Positions :

: 164,392 291,946 412,549 476,109 703,304 436,585 147,928 1,489,636 1,555,727: 274,890 208,798

: Changes from: February 25, 2020 (Change in open interest: -50,918) :

: 3,635 -9,568 -5,808 -30,166 -26,588 -7,329 -167 -39,668 -42,131: -11,251 -8,787

: Percent of Open Interest Represented by Each Category of Trader :

: 9.3 16.5 23.4 27.0 39.9 24.7 8.4 84.4 88.2: 15.6 11.8

: Total Traders: 758 Number of Traders in Each Category :

: 136 138 168 338 339 53 29 613 598:

——————————————————————————————————————-

Disaggregated Commitments of Traders- Options and Futures Combined Positions as of March 3, 2020

: Reportable Positions :

:————————————————————————————————————- :

: Producer/Merchant : : : :

: Processor/User : Swap Dealers : Managed Money : Other Reportables :

: Long : Short : Long : Short :Spreading: Long : Short :Spreading: Long : Short :Spreading :

—————————————————————————————————————-

OATS – CHICAGO BOARD OF TRADE (CONTRACTS OF 5,000 BUSHELS) :

CFTC Code #004603 Open Interest is 5,058 :

: Positions :

: 1,682 3,434 110 0 0 276 288 0 1,293 195 145 :

: Changes from: February 25, 2020 :

: 546 -585 -2 0 0 -771 288 0 -14 185 -6 :

: Percent of Open Interest Represented by Each Category of Trader :

: 33.3 67.9 2.2 0.0 0.0 5.5 5.7 0.0 25.6 3.9 2.9 :

: Number of Traders in Each Category Total Traders: 25 :

: 11 12 . 0 0 . . 0 . . . :

—————————————————————————————————————-

SOYBEANS AND PRODUCTS

General Comments: Soybeans closed near unchanged after probing the recent highs on the weekly charts. Soybean Meal was higher but well off the highs after making new highs for the move. It seems like everyone is waiting for the trade deal with China to kick in and for them to buy in quantity and there was some talk last week that China had inquired for cargoes of Soybeans from the PNW. This talk was not confirmed. China has not yet asked for a modification of the terms due to the Coronavirus outbreak currently decimating the south central area of the country and it is no longer expected to seek any modifications. There are hopes that China will start to buy in earnest from the US starting very soon. A lot will depend on the price of US Soybeans and those from Brazil and Argentina. Lower prices there will hurt overall demand here, and lower prices are very possible in Brazil. Brazil is harvesting now and yield reports from the field indicate that a bumper crop is coming. Argentina has been dry and has just raised its export tax by 3%. That will help push export demand to Brazil and potentially the US. A strong US Dollar has hurt US export chances in all products. The US Dollar was lower last week,

Overnight News: Unknown destinations bought 123,500 tons of US Soybeans.

Chart Analysis: Trends in Soybeans are mixed. Support is at 895, 885, and 878 May, and resistance is at 900, 904, and 912 May. Trends in Soybean Meal are mixed to down with objectives of 300.00 May Support is at 303.00, 301.00, and 300.00 May, and resistance is at 308.00, 311.00, and 313.00 May. Trends in Soybean Oil are mixed. Support is at 2840, 2810, and 2780 May, with resistance at 2930, 3010, and 3040 May.

COT — Supplemental Report – Option and Futures Combined Positions as of March 03, 2020

: Reportable Positions : Nonreportable

:—————————————————————————————- : Positions

: Non-Commercial : Commercial : Index Traders : Total

: Long : Short :Spreading: Long : Short : Long : Short : Long : Short : Long : Short

——————————————————————————————————————-

SOYBEANS – CHICAGO BOARD OF TRADE

CFTC Code #005602 Open Interest is 920,924

: Positions :

: 75,487 123,269 247,406 313,974 419,665 210,265 65,007 847,131 855,347: 73,793 65,577

: Changes from: February 25, 2020 (Change in open interest: -11,841) :

: 914 -39,260 -963 -15,807 28,620 4,565 4,883 -11,290 -6,720: -551 -5,121

: Percent of Open Interest Represented by Each Category of Trader :

: 8.2 13.4 26.9 34.1 45.6 22.8 7.1 92.0 92.9: 8.0 7.1

: Total Traders: 577 Number of Traders in Each Category :

: 137 129 192 186 194 53 28 478 459:

——————————————————————————————————————-

COT — Supplemental Report – Option and Futures Combined Positions as of March 03, 2020

: Reportable Positions : Nonreportable

:—————————————————————————————- : Positions

: Non-Commercial : Commercial : Index Traders : Total

: Long : Short :Spreading: Long : Short : Long : Short : Long : Short : Long : Short

——————————————————————————————————————-

SOYBEAN OIL – CHICAGO BOARD OF TRADE

CFTC Code #007601 Open Interest is 498,604

: Positions :

: 54,376 49,705 115,764 161,079 264,940 131,233 33,035 462,453 463,444: 36,151 35,160

: Changes from: February 25, 2020 (Change in open interest: -36,613) :

: -2,145 787 -26,696 -5,990 -12,817 -2,086 147 -36,917 -38,579: 304 1,966

: Percent of Open Interest Represented by Each Category of Trader :

: 10.9 10.0 23.2 32.3 53.1 26.3 6.6 92.7 92.9: 7.3 7.1

: Total Traders: 307 Number of Traders in Each Category :

: 66 71 99 84 76 40 21 252 226:

——————————————————————————————————————-

COT — Supplemental Report – Option and Futures Combined Positions as of March 03, 2020

: Reportable Positions : Nonreportable

:—————————————————————————————- : Positions

: Non-Commercial : Commercial : Index Traders : Total

: Long : Short :Spreading: Long : Short : Long : Short : Long : Short : Long : Short

——————————————————————————————————————-

SOYBEAN MEAL – CHICAGO BOARD OF TRADE

CFTC Code #026603 Open Interest is 481,543

: Positions :

: 48,645 69,208 93,191 160,797 254,806 130,402 32,820 433,036 450,025: 48,507 31,518

: Changes from: February 25, 2020 (Change in open interest: -49,095) :

: 5,475 -51,396 -28,075 -23,707 36,202 1,845 -2,879 -44,461 -46,147: -4,633 -2,947

: Percent of Open Interest Represented by Each Category of Trader :

: 10.1 14.4 19.4 33.4 52.9 27.1 6.8 89.9 93.5: 10.1 6.5

: Total Traders: 308 Number of Traders in Each Category :

: 61 68 92 100 89 40 16 261 221:

——————————————————————————————————————-

CANOLA AND PALM OIL

General Comments: Canola was higher on follow through speculative buying. Trends are up on the daily charts. Strength in Soybeans help Canola while firmer Soybean Oil and Palm Oil prices were also supportive. The Bank of Canada also dropped its interest rates by 0.5% this week. Palm Oil was lower on speculative selling tied to long liquidation before the weekend.

Overnight News:

Chart Analysis: Trends in Canola are mixed. Support is at 457.00, 454.00, and 451.00 May, with resistance at 464.00, 469.00, and 470.00 May. Trends in Palm Oil are mixed. Support is at 2440, 2380, and 2310 May, with resistance at 2500, 2530, and 2580 May.

Disaggregated Commitments of Traders- Options and Futures Combined Positions as of March 3, 2020

: Reportable Positions :

:————————————————————————————————————- :

: Producer/Merchant : : : :

: Processor/User : Swap Dealers : Managed Money : Other Reportables :

: Long : Short : Long : Short :Spreading: Long : Short :Spreading: Long : Short :Spreading :

—————————————————————————————————————-

CANOLA – ICE FUTURES U.S. (20 Metric Tonnes) :

CFTC Code #135731 Open Interest is 182,851 :

: Positions :

: 150,956 79,252 2,937 1,019 559 1,102 71,081 6,752 7,832 11,580 11,418 :

: Changes from: February 25, 2020 :

: -3,906 7 -135 -334 -55 512 -2,745 2,188 237 170 -142 :

: Percent of Open Interest Represented by Each Category of Trader :

: 82.6 43.3 1.6 0.6 0.3 0.6 38.9 3.7 4.3 6.3 6.2 :

: Number of Traders in Each Category Total Traders: 224 :

: 41 47 5 4 . 4 58 10 43 46 22 :

—————————————————————————————————————-

Midwest Weather Forecast: Mostly dry weather. Temperatures should average near to below normal, but will turn warm late this weekend.

US Gulf Cash Basis

Corn HRW SRW Soybeans Soybean Meal Soybean Oil

March

+56 Mar

+150 May

+70 May

+50 May

+12 May

N/A

April

+57 May

+70 May

+53 May

May

+59 May

+70 May

+50 May

DJ ICE Canada Cash Grain Close – Mar 5

WINNIPEG–The following are the closing cash canola prices from

ICE Futures for March 5, 2020.

Source: ICE Futures

CANOLA

1 Canada NCC Best Bid

Spot Price Basis Contract Change

*Par Region 434.90 -32.00 May 2020 up 0.30

Track Thunder Bay 470.50 7.00 May 2020 dn 3.40

Track Vancouver 481.50 18.00 May 2020 dn 3.40

All prices in Canadian dollars per metric ton.

*Quote for previous day

Source: Commodity News Service Canada (news@marketsfarm.com, or

204-414-9084)

DJ Malaysian PM Cash Market Prices for Palm Oil – March 9

The following are prices for Malaysian palm oil in the cash market at 1000 GMT Monday, supplied by commodity broker Matthes & Porton Bhd.

Prices are quoted in U.S. dollars a metric ton, except for crude palm oil and palm kernel oil, which are in ringgit a ton. Palm kernel oil prices are in ringgit a pikul, a Malaysian measurement equivalent to 60 kilograms.

Refined, bleached and deodorized palm oil, FOB, Malaysian ports

Offer Change Bid Change Traded

Mar 585.00 -35.00 Unquoted – –

Apr 582.50 -32.50 Unquoted – –

May/Jun 582.50 -25.00 Unquoted – –

Jul/Aug/Sep 585.00 -22.50 Unquoted – –

Oct/Nov/Dec 590.00 -20.00 Unquoted – –

RBD palm olein, FOB, Malaysian ports

Offer Change Bid Change Traded

Mar 587.50 -35.00 Unquoted – –

Apr 585.00 -32.50 Unquoted – –

May/Jun 585.00 -25.00 Unquoted – –

Jul/Aug/Sep 587.50 -22.50 Unquoted – –

Oct/Nov/Dec 592.50 -20.00 Unquoted – –

RBD palm stearin, FOB, Malaysian ports

Offer Change Bid Change Traded

Mar 630.00 -35.00 Unquoted – –

Palm Fatty Acid Distillate, FOB Malaysian ports

Offer Change Bid Change Traded

Mar 580.00 -40.00 Unquoted – –

Crude palm oil, Delivered Basis, South Malaysia

Offer Change Bid Change T raded

Mar 2,360.00 -120.00 Unquoted – –

Palm kernel oil, Delivered Basis, South Malaysia

Offer Change Bid Change Traded

Mar 175.00 -08.00 Unquoted – –

($1=M4.2140)

DJ China Dalian Grain Futures Closing Prices, Volume – Mar 09

Soybean No. 1

Turnover: 303,253 lots, or 12.53 billion yuan

Open High Low Close Prev. Settle Ch. Vol Open

Settle Interest

Mar-20 3,780 3,800 3,700 3,750 3,800 3,754 -46 458 477

May-20 4,175 4,211 4,079 4,147 4,223 4,140 -83 278,610 115,156

Jul-20 4,180 4,183 4,082 4,143 4,208 4,130 -78 43 110

Sep-20 4,050 4,094 3,964 4,029 4,104 4,025 -79 23,352 28,148

Nov-20 3,980 3,980 3,914 3,978 4,008 3,959 -49 45 287

Jan-21 3,993 4,020 3,913 3,951 4,024 3,976 -48 745 2,588

Corn

Turnover: 457,749 lots, or 8.93 billion yuan

Open High Low Close Prev. Settle Ch. Vol Open

Settle Interest

Mar-20 – – – 1,900 1,900 1,900 0 0 417

May-20 1,930 1,938 1,923 1,933 1,937 1,930 -7 263,634 484,945

Jul-20 1,958 1,966 1,953 1,961 1,959 1,959 0 23,748 69,179

Sep-20 1,975 1,988 1,975 1,982 1,985 1,980 -5 165,409 377,724

Nov-20 1,998 2,001 1,988 1,997 2,000 1,996 -4 1,621 5,596

Jan-21 2,010 2,013 1,990 2,010 2,010 2,008 -2 3,337 10,759

Soymeal

Turnover: 2,051,419 lots, or 55.35 billion yuan

Open High Low Close Prev. Settle Ch. Vol Open

Settle Interest

Mar-20 – – – 2,691 2,691 2,691 0 50 1,194

May-20 2,631 2,698 2,631 2,669 2,709 2,668 -41 1,054,331 1,059,176

Jul-20 2,690 2,717 2,653 2,689 2,728 2,688 -40 73,839 85,912

Aug-20 2,737 2,751 2,694 2,717 2,758 2,718 -40 10,177 3,086

Sep-20 2,707 2,762 2,690 2,728 2,769 2,731 -38 882,191 1,447,850

Nov-20 2,740 2,783 2,716 2,750 2,792 2,747 -45 10,939 2,854

Dec-20 2,800 2,809 2,754 2,777 2,827 2,778 -49 50 358

Jan-21 2,750 2,816 2,748 2,788 2,825 2,786 -39 19,842 44,172

Palm Oil

Turnover: 329,074 lots, or 16.14 billion yuan

Open High Low Close Prev. Settle Ch. Vol Open

Settle Interest

Mar-20 4,764 4,764 4,764 4,764 5,042 4,764 -278 10 0

Apr-20 5,010 5,012 4,904 4,904 5,160 4,954 -206 5 5

May-20 4,864 4,896 4,864 4,864 5,118 4,872 -246 251,840 299,648

Jun-20 4,876 4,876 4,824 4,824 5,076 4,842 -234 10 52

Jul-20 – – – 4,966 5,204 4,966 -238 0 318

Aug-20 – – – 5,048 5,290 5,048 -242 0 1

Sep-20 4,990 5,036 4,990 4,990 5,252 5,002 -250 72,419 170,412

Oct-20 – – – 5,048 5,300 5,048 -252 0 6

Nov-20 5,022 5,022 5,022 5,022 5,286 5,022 -264 5 9

Dec-20 – – – 5,098 5,366 5,098 -268 0 161

Jan-21 5,046 5,128 5,044 5,044 5,308 5,084 -224 4,785 11,114

Feb-21 – – – 5,198 5,426 5,198 -228 0 1

Soybean Oil

Turnover: 250,278 lots, or 13.78 billion yuan

Open High Low Close Prev. Settle Ch. Vol Open

Settle Interest

Mar-20 – – – 5,282 5,282 5,282 0 0 0

May-20 5,466 5,482 5,466 5,466 5,692 5,466 -226 186,210 318,857

Jul-20 5,640 5,640 5,640 5,640 5,874 5,640 -234 3 629

Aug-20 – – – 5,566 5,796 5,566 -230 0 4

Sep-20 5,602 5,616 5,602 5,602 5,834 5,604 -230 60,427 246,692

Nov-20 5,752 5,772 5,752 5,752 5,990 5,752 -238 19 675

Dec-20 – – – 5,832 6,074 5,832 -242 0 23

Jan-21 5,762 5,762 5,742 5,742 5,980 5,744 -236 3,619 27,863

Notes:

1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;

2) Ch. is day’s settlement minus previous settlement;

3) Volume and open interest are in lots;

4) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.