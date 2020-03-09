E6H20

This is an update to the original article posted on 2/23/2020 titled Euro bottom,

The Euro has hit the second target of 1.1460 coming up from the 1.0838 long term target. This area can send it back to test the lows again, at a minimum look for 38.2% of the current rally at 1.1225, if this level holds this market remains very strong and with a solid close above 1.1460 the next target is 1.1880. Use 1.1460 as the long term swing point now. Below 1.1225 look for 1.0940.

