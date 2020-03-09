rounded corner
ONE44 Analytics, Euro update
Monday, March 09, 2020

by Nick Ehrenberg of ONE44

This is an update to the original article posted on 2/23/2020 titled Euro bottom,

The Euro has hit the second target of 1.1460 coming up from the 1.0838 long term target. This area can send it back to test the lows again, at a minimum look for 38.2% of the current rally at 1.1225, if this level holds this market remains very strong and with a solid close above 1.1460 the next target is 1.1880. Use 1.1460 as the long term swing point now. Below 1.1225 look for 1.0940.

For rules/guidelines for using the Fibonacci levels go to, www.one44analytics.com

About the author

An accomplished and talented professional with a comprehensive background as a market analyst providing analysis for hedge funds and high net worth traders in the Grains, Bonds, Equity Indexes and Stocks. Delivers real-time market analysis to traders via desk top and mobile devices. Subject Matter Expert (SME) in Gann and Fibonacci, developed models that are the underlying structure of all markets. Analyze and forecast future market movements with consistent results. Establish discretionary trading strategies across futures markets with short to medium term hold times. Research and develop new trading strategies to evolve with changing market conditions. To learn more about ONE44 Analytics, contact Nick Ehrenberg at (773) 531-1315 or go to
 
 
Published by Barchart
